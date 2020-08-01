Summary: After scoring twice in the eighth inning and twice more in the ninth to take a 5-2 lead, the Tulsa Drillers gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, falling 6-5 to the Amarillo Sod Squad in Amarillo, Texas. ... The loss eliminates the Drillers from playoff contention in the Texas Collegiate League. ... Jordan Wiley drove in two with a double in the top of the eighth to put Tulsa up 3-2, and the Drillers added two more for a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. ... The Sod Squad then took advantage of two walks, a hit batter and two Tulsa errors to score four times in the bottom of the inning. ... The tying and winning runs scored on an infield error with two outs.
Sod Squad 6, Drillers 5
Tulsa 000 100 022 — 5 6 2
Amarillo SS 000 002 004 — 6 6 1
Merrill, Maxwell (6), Mejia (7), Vernon (8), Scoggins (9) and Hewitt. Boykins, Lyons (3), Visaez (4), Stroud (6), Austin (8), Mahaffy (9), Toms (9) and Crews. WP: Toms (1-0). LP: Scoggins (0-2).
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 19 10 .655 —
Frisco 18 10 .643 0.5
Tulsa 15 13 .536 3.5
Amarillo SD 15 15 .500 4.5
Texarkana 4 23 .148 14
South
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock 16 11 .593 —
Brazos Valley 17 12 .586 —
San Antonio 14 12 .538 1.5
Acadiana 13 14 .481 3
Victoria 9 20 .310 8
Saturday
Frisco 5, Amarillo Sod Dogs 0 (Game 1)
Frisco 4, Amarillo Sod Dogs 3 (Game 2)
Amarillo Sod Squad 6, Tulsa 5
Acadiana 7, Texarkana 1
Brazos Valley 4, Victoria 3
San Antonio 10, Round Rock 1
Sunday
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.