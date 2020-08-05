Summary: The Tulsa Drillers took advantage of sloppy play by the Sod Squad and rolled to a 14-2 victory Wednesday in Game 2 of TCL North Division finals at Amarillo, Texas. Only five of Tulsa’s 14 runs were earned as the Drillers evened the best-of-3 series 1-1.
Notes: Colby Gomes belted a three-run home run and had five RBIs, and Cade Cabbiness had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs to pace Tulsa. Alex Sanchez also had three hits. ... Bryce Osmond, the second of four Tulsa pitchers, got the win with a clean two innings that included two strikeouts.
Up next: Game 3 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo
DRILLERS 14, SOD SQUAD 2
Tulsa 103 202 600 — 14 16 0
Amarillo 000 200 000 — 2 8 3
Davis, Osmond (5), Scoggins (7), Ramos (8) and Hewitt; Lyons, Harris (4), Toms (6), Austin (7), Viets (8) and Rozenblum. W: Osmond. L: Lyons. 2B: Cabbiness 2; Rozenblum, Torres. HR: Gomes. T: 2:53. A: 2,374.
TCL Division finals
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Squad 4, Tulsa 3 (10 inn.)
Brazos Valley 6, San Antonio 3
Wednesday
Tulsa 14, Amarillo Sod Squad 2 (series tied 1-1)
Brazos Valley 7, San Antonio 3 (Brazos Valley wins series 2-0)
Thursday
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.