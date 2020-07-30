Summary: Tulsa managed just three hits and the Amarillo Sod Dogs scored twice in the third inning to top the Drillers 2-0 Thursday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.
Notes: Four pitchers combined on the three-hitter for Amarillo. ... Tulsa’s Kale Davis was the hard-luck loser, allowing two runs in 3⅔ innings. The Drillers’ Adam Tulloch kept Tulsa within striking distance by tossing 4⅓ innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven. ... The Drillers threatened in the top of the first after Cam Chick and Alec Sanchez drew back-to-back walks to open the game. Chick advanced to third and Sanchez to second on a double steal with one out, but Tulsa couldn’t capitalize. ... Enrique Porchas’ two-run single in the third inning gave the Sod Dogs the lead and only runs of the game. ... Tulsa will stay in Amarillo, starting a three-game series with the Sod Squad on Friday.
Up next: At Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m. Friday
Sod Dogs 2, Drillers 0
Tulsa 000 000 000 — 0 3 1
Amarillo SD 002 000 00x — 2 6 1
Davis, Tulloch (4) and Gibson; Herrera, Manly (6), Berdon (7), Hudson (8) and Pappas. W: Herrera. L: Davis. S: Hudson.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 16 10 .615 —
Tulsa 15 11 .577 1
Frisco 14 10 .583 1
Amarillo SD 15 12 .556 1½
Texarkana 4 20 .167 11
South
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock 16 11 .593 —
San Antonio 14 11 .560 1
Brazos Valley 15 12 .556 1
Acadiana 11 14 .440 4
Victoria 9 18 .333 7
Thursday
Amarillo Sod Dogs 2, Tulsa 0
Victoria 6, Acadiana 4
Round Rock 3, Brazos Valley 2
Amarillo Sod Squad at San Antonio, late
Frisco at Texarkana, late
Friday
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Frisco, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.