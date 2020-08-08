The Tulsa pitching staff, a strong suit all season, let the Drillers down Saturday night in the Texas Collegiate League championship game against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Bryan, Texas. The Bombers took control with six runs on no hits in the second inning and romped to a 13-2 victory at Travis Field.
The Bombers claimed the Gerald Haddock Trophy for the second year in a row and seventh time in eight years.
Right-hander Matt Merrill, who pitched for NOAH in high school, started for Tulsa and took the loss. He allowed five runs (all earned) and one hit but walked five in 1⅔ innings. Tulsa used nine pitchers and they combined to walk 12. Merrill also hit a batter.
Merrill got two quick outs to start the bottom of the second, but from there the inning was a disaster for Merrill and relievers Riley Boyd and Garrett Crowley. Six walks, two batters hit by pitches, a passed ball and a throwing error led to six runs.
Five Brazos Valley pitchers held Tulsa to three hits.
BOMBERS 13, DRILLERS 2
Tulsa 010 001 000 — 2 3 2
Brazos Valley 064 100 20x — 13 6 2
Merrill, Boyd (2), Crowley (2), Tulloch (3), Wiley (5), Maxwell (5), Winquest (6), Miller (7), Vernon (8) and Hewitt; Sundgren, Brinley (5), Poe (7), Griggs (8), Cheatwood (9) and Smith, Hoehner. W: Sundgren. L: Merrill. HR: Sartori, Bost. T: 3:14. A: NA.