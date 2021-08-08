Downtown Tulsa hosting prestigious National Golden Gloves boxing event

More than 400 boxers have converged in downtown Tulsa for one of the more prestigious events in their sport — this week’s National Golden Gloves amateur tournament at the Cox Business Center.
The National Golden Gloves is a plus not only for Tulsa’s sports profile, but for Tulsa’s economy. Tournament host Aaron Sloan reports that more than 1,300 hotel rooms have been booked for Golden Gloves personnel (including more than 200 coaches, judges and event officials).
The gender breakdown overall: slightly more than 300 fighters are involved on the men’s side of the bracket, while slightly fewer than 100 females will contend for national titles.
Overseen by USA Boxing, the six-day event begins Monday in the Cox Business Center’s Exhibit Hall C. Competition begins each day at 6 p.m.
Oklahoma is represented in each of the nine weight classes. Sloan is the vice president of the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves organization and the owner of Tulsa’s Engine Room.
In the National Golden Gloves, Sloan’s gym is represented by five boxers. At 132 pounds, Neida Ibarra has a national ranking of No. 2 in her weight division. On the men’s side of the tournament, Engine Room competitors are Karlos Lizarraga at 165 pounds, Pedro Lopez at 125, Angel Mora at 138 and Ron Gamble at 201.
Priced at $10 per day through Friday, and $25 for Saturday’s championship bouts, tickets are available at ticketstorm.com and on sale also at the Exhibit Hall C entrance. An all-session pass for the entire week is priced at $50.
Former light welterweight professional champion Micky Ward is scheduled to be in Tulsa for a Friday reception at the Downtown Doubletree and to occupy a ringside seat on Saturday night. The 2010 film “The Fighter” was based on Ward’s career.
Also at ringside on Saturday will be Tulsa’s Allan Green, a 2002 National Golden Gloves champion who went on to become a professional world contender in the super middleweight class.