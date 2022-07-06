Dillon Gabriel named Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year; OU, OSU place 4 on all-conference team

The Big 12 released its preseason conference awards on Wednesday.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12's Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Despite missing two games last season as a sophomore, Robinson's 1,127 rushing yards ranked sixth in the conference. Anudike-Uzomah recorded the third-most sacks in the league with 11 as a sophomore last campaign.

A Central Florida transfer, Gabriel has passed for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns across three collegiate seasons. He played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury last year.

Robinson and Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn were the lone unanimous selections on the All-Big 12 team, which honors the league's top players at each position.

Punter Michael Turk was OU's only representative on the all-conference roster. Oklahoma State rounded out the list of in-state school honorees with quarterback Spencer Sanders, defensive back Jason Taylor II and defensive lineman Collin Oliver.

OU opens its season against Texas El-Paso at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman, and OSU kicks off against Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 in Stillwater.

Big 12 Media Days lineup announced

For Big 12 Media Days on July 13 and 14, Oklahoma is sending Gabriel, Marvin Mims, Woodi Washington and Ethan Downs as its representatives. Brent Venables will also make his first media days appearance as OU's head coach.

Oklahoma State will be captained by Sanders, Brennan Presley, Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy at the event at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy will also be in attendance.