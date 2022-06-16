Devin Mann's three-run blast leads Drillers' offense to 5-4 win over Wichita Wind Surge

Tulsa Drillers second baseman Devin Mann broke his bat after being jammed on an inside pitch during the second inning.

But after seeing just one pitch with his new piece of lumber, a JH5 Louisville Slugger, he snuck a 359-foot home run over the left-field wall. The home run ultimately led the Drillers (33-25) to a 5-4 win in game four of their seven-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (33-26) at ONEOK Field on Friday night.

“It’s pretty funny,” Mann said after 1-for-4 performance. “I broke that bat and I had another one just laying around. I was joking with the catcher and said, ‘I really liked that one.’ But, next swing; I guess I’ll take the result of that.”

Thursday night starter Bobby Miller, MLB.com’s 36th-ranked prospect and Mann’s former college teammate at Louisville, surrendered just two runs on six hits while striking out seven across 5⅔ innings. After tossing a scoreless first, the 23-year-old right-handed pitcher received an early lead after Tulsa’s four-run second inning, captained by Mann’s blast to left field. The Drillers earned their first run of the game after catcher Chris Betts’ RBI single.

Miller said the run support allowed him to settle into his outing. After Mann’s home run, Miller said it helped him “lock in.”

“It felt good to give him some runs tonight,” Mann said. “And he threw the ball pretty well.”

Miller cruised through three innings before allowing a solo shot to Matt Walner in the top of the fourth inning. Miller was removed after throwing his 98th pitch, an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.

He even ended the fifth inning with a strikeout on a 100-mph fastball, his 84th pitch of the contest.

“Glove side fastball was working really well for me tonight,” Miller said. “Curveball felt really good. Changeup I could’ve been a little better on, but overall happy with the outing. Couple mistake pitches, but other than that I felt good about.”

Miller said watching Mann have success is awesome, but even better when it results in run support for his own pitching outing.

“I love it, man,” Miller said of earning run support from his teammates. “It was awesome. Devin has been playing his ass off and it’s showing right now. He’s doing good.”

Pages, the Dodgers organization’s fourth-ranked prospect and No. 60 overall, continued his torrid start to June with his second home run in as many days. In the home half of the fifth, Pages launched a 409-foot home run to left field to give the Drillers a 5-1 lead. His home run in his 1-for-4 performance, was his fifth in his last 11 games and 11th overall this season.

Mann’s home run, backed by Miller’s solid performance, set the table for Nick Robertson to close the game. Robertson earned his third save of the season despite allowing a run in the top of the ninth.

“I felt like I put some good swings on the ball,” Mann said. “I would’ve like to see more drop, but I like where I was at. Liked that one snuck out of there too, so happy to come through from that spot.”

DRILLERS 5, WIND SURGE 4

Wichita;000;102;001;—;4;9;2

Tulsa;040;010;00X;—;5;8;0

Gipson-Long, Cabezas (5), Bentley (7) and Behctold; Miller, Hernandez (6), Martinez (8), Robertson (9) and Betts. W: Miller (3-1) L: Gipson-Long (0-1). Save: Robertson (3). HR: Tulsa, Mann (8), Pages (11); Wichita, Wallner (13), Cabrera (5). RBI: Tulsa, Betts 1 (2); Mann 3 (21); Pages 1 (39). Wichita, Wallner 1 (43); Prato 1 (38); Cabrera 1 (14). LOB: Wichita 11; Tulsa, 5. T: 2:45 A: 3,893

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.