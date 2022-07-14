Daylan Smothers, 4-star running back from North Carolina, commits to Sooners

Four-star running back Daylan Smothers committed to Oklahoma on Thursday. The move was announced on Twitter.

Smothers, who attends West Charlotte High School in North Carolina, is the No. 218-ranked player and No. 9 overall running back in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He’s also labeled the No. 9 recruit in North Carolina.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound prospect chose the Sooners over Florida State, North Carolina and Alabama. He also held offers from the likes of Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Smothers was primarily recruited by OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray, according to 247Sports. Smothers took an official visit to Norman for the ChampU BBQ on June 3.

Smothers, Oklahoma’s 15th commit of the 2023 cycle, joins fellow four-star running back Kalib Hicks in the 2023 class. Smothers also won’t be the first player with the nickname “Hollywood” to come through OU’s program, as former Sooners and now-NFL receiver Marquise Brown also had the same moniker.