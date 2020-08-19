Earlier this month, FC Tulsa’s Dario Suarez was honored for scoring the USL’s Goal of the Week.
On Wednesday night, Suarez scored for the first time before the home fans at ONEOK Field and also had an assist.
Suarez’s go-ahead goal nearly midway through the second half appeared to put Tulsa en route to victory in the battle with Austin Bold FC for second place in USL Group D.
However, Sean McFarlane’s goal in the 83rd minute enabled Austin Bold to salvage a 2-2 tie before a near-capacity crowd of 2,255.
Tulsa (2-0-4, 10 points) maintained a two-point lead over Austin (2-2-2, 8 points) for second place — but fell further behind leader San Antonio (5-0-3, 18 points). Tulsa visits San Antonio on Saturday.
“I feel a little bit weird because the team didn’t get three points,” Suarez said. “Two mistakes, we lose a very important two points at home.”
Suarez gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute when he scored off a headed pass from Bradley Bourgeois.
“It was like a dream come true,” Suarez said about scoring before the home fans. “I feel so happy in this moment because it was an important goal.”
Suarez, nicknamed “Super Dario,” is “known to be a streaky scorer,” according to FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien, and that bodes well for the team’s final 10 games of the regular season.
“So once he gets hot, hopefully he goes on a tear and continues game after game,” Nsien said. “He has that ability with both feet and can do even more. So we look forward to seeing Dario playing his best as we get into more rhythm during the season and getting more games under our belt.”
Austin’s tying goal came on McFarlane’s header off Xavier Baez’s free kick. Tulsa argued that Austin was offside, but to no avail.
The draw was frustrating for Tulsa, which dominated most of the second half. It was the first time that Tulsa allowed two goals in a game this season.
“We wanted to start off with a higher tempo, Austin having played a match Saturday,” said Nsien, whose team had not played since Aug. 12. “I thought we would be the fresher of the two teams and wanted to put our foot on the gas early on. We didn’t have the start that we wanted which kind of kept them around in the game.
“I think if we had pushed the tempo with the 2-1 lead, I don’t think they would have had the legs to come back, but they were able to find some momentum at the end.”
After FC’s scoreless home opener last week, Lebo Moloto registered the first goal of the season at ONEOK Field from just right of the penalty arc as he fired a 20-yard shot into the net’s bottom right corner, past diving goalie Diego Restrepo to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.
Austin, however, dominated the last 10 minutes before intermission. Tulsa’s Sean Lewis made two leaping saves, robbing Billy Forbes and Ismaila Jome. But Lewis had no chance on Fabien Garcia’s tying header, assisted on Jome’s cross, about a minute before stoppage time ended. It was the first goal allowed by Lewis and Tulsa in 244 minutes, dating back to a 2-1 win Aug. 1 at Rio Grande Valley FC.
Tulsa started quickly after halftime with three chances in the first three minutes. Restrepo’s diving save robbed Ariel Martinez on the last of those opportunities. But Suarez finally regained the lead for Tulsa before seeing Austin rally for the draw.
”This game was a little bit better (offensively) than the last couple games,” Suarez said. “We created more opportunities, but we have to be better.”
FC TULSA 2, AUSTIN BOLD FC 2
Austin 1 1 — 2
Tulsa 1 1 — 2
Goals: Austin, Garcia 1 (Jome), McFarlane 1 (Baez); Tulsa, Moloto 1 (Suarez), Suarez 2 (Bourgeois). Shots: Austin 13, Tulsa 15. Saves: Austin, Restrepo 5; Tulsa, Lewis 4. A: 2,255.