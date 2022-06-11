Colombia cyclist rides exciting finish to victory in Men’s Pro race at Tulsa Tough

Bryan Gomez threw up his arms in elation as he crossed the finish line.

The 27-year-old cyclist from Colombia, competing in the 16th running of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough for the first time since 2015, won first place in the Men’s Pro race on Saturday night after placing sixth in the category on Friday.

“Something that’s hard to explain,” said Gomez of Team Best Buddies after the win. “What you put into (racing) is finally paying off. You have your family on your mind. All that feeling comes to your mind. That’s why I was so excited.”

Gomez was at a loss for words after the race. He was even late to the podium because he was celebrating with his teammates and taking pictures with fans.

To avoid distractions in preparation for the contest, he left his phone in his car. His biggest supporters, his wife, son and daughter, who didn’t make it to the competition, had yet to receive the big news. Gomez couldn’t wait to share with his family.

“They’re probably happier than me,” Gomez said.

Gomez and his teammate who finished second in the race, Alfredo Rodriguez, changed their team’s strategy on Saturday morning. With three laps to go, the team was planning to push near the top and hopefully keep the lead after conserving their last bits of energy for the final stretch.

The plan was executed to perfection, and led to “one of the most exciting finishes” the PA announcer has ever seen.

“I think I took advantage of my team being really strong,” Gomez said. “My teammates did a good job and they delivered me on the downhill. I took the advantage on the final corner and I wanted to be faster than everyone there.”

Gomez and his teammate sprinted past their top competitor at the front of the pack, L3GION of Los Angeles, with just a few laps to go, which sparked a roar from the crowd. L3GION of Los Angeles’ two racers finished first and second in the same race on Friday, but Best Buddies came out ahead in the rematch.

“They’re always our biggest competition of the year,” Gomez said. “We have been winning some races, they have been winning some races. It’s actually good for the sport to see big teams fighting for the win. It’s exciting for the people that’s watching. It makes the competition harder and raises the bar.”

Gomez returned to the United States to race for the first time since 2018 in early May due to competing professionally in various international contests.

He also was delighted to race for a team with a cause. Best Buddies is the world’s largest organization geared toward helping end the social, physical and economic isolation of the approximated 200 million with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

“We’re racing for inclusion,” Gomez said. “We’re pushing for people that have disabilities. We do this for our buddies.”

Although it was a scorching day — Tulsa reached up to 93 degrees on Saturday — Saturday’s result was special for Gomez.

“Tulsa Tough always brings that motor, it’s super crazy,” Gomez said. “From the start, you’re like pumped, you’re excited. To get to be here is something special. I will say it’s one of the most important races of the year. It’s one of the reasons everyone wants to come. To get a win here is just unbelievable.”

SATURDAY RESULTS

Masters 40+ Cat 3-4

1. Dustin Schlake, BMC/Walmart Racing. 2. Paul Hesselgrave, Unicorn SYFFI Racing. 3. Marcus Mendoza, Trinity Cycling.

Men’s Novice 35+

1. Stephen Outten, Ozark Gravel Cyclist. 2. Phil Wolfe. 3. Ramon Rios.

Men’s Novice under 35

1. Mason Conine, BikeLab OKC. 2. Aidan Strasser, Vacation.

Women’s Cat 4

1. Brandee Brunot, Battalion Racing. 2. Regina Riha, Pandemonium. 3. Kasia Kania, Fort Bend Kia Racing.

Men’s Cat 4

1. Jake Boykin. 2. Grant Rogers, Night Owl Racing. 3. Ryan Brantley, En Passant Racing by Wilder Coffee.

Juniors

1. Cullen Darr, Torchy’s Tacos. 2. Sean Strachan, Team Swift. 3. Lucas Ferguson, Torchy’s Tacos/ Bike Mart.

Women’s Master Cat 2-3

1. Rachel Parker, Team Abundance. 2. Amalia Langham, Ascent. 3. Lauren Koon, United Cycling.

Men’s Masters 40+ Cat 1-2

1. Jarrod Moroni, Rolla RC. 2. Mike Easter, Methods to Winning. 3. Randy Reichardt, Above & Beyond Cancer.

Men’s Cat 3

1. Garin Kelley, Team Elevate Racing. 2. Elias Zamora, Sentir. 3. Preston Eye, Nashville Local Cycling.

Men’s Cat 1-2

1. Douglas Frenchak, United Cycling. 2. Gabrial Porterfield, Torchy’s Tacos/ Bike Mart. 3. Chad Cagle, Team Topeca.

Women’s Pro

1. Skylar Schneider, L39ION of Los Angeles. 2. Olivia Cummins, LUX-CTS p/b Specialized. 3. Peta Mullens, Roxsolt Liv SRAM.

Men’s Pro

1. Bryan Gomez, Best Buddies Racing. 2. Alfredo Rodriguez, Best Buddies Racing. 3. Luke Lamperti, TRINITY Racing.