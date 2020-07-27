Fred Davis, a three-time Oklahoma State All-American wrestler who later coached at Brigham Young University and Bishop Kelley after starting McLain's program, died on Friday in Tulsa. He was 86.
Davis was an All-American from 1954-56 as he helped OSU (then Oklahoma A&M) win three NCAA championships. He won an NCAA title at 167 pounds in 1955 and was a runner-up in 1956.
Davis started McLain's wrestling program as its first coach in 1959.
Five years later, he was named BYU's head coach. During 20 years there, his program produced 18 All-Americans and he was the NCAA coach of the year in 1973.
Davis returned to Tulsa as Kelley's head coach. He led the Comets to a state runner-up finish in 1986 and coached five state champions in a five-year span before becoming Kelley's dean of students. He held that position until he retired in 1999.
In 2007, he received the Gallagher Award, presented annually to an "OSU wrestling alumnus who exemplifies the spirit and leadership eminent in the tradition of champions.”