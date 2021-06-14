Watch Now: Who are the best all-time Big 12 football players? Haisten and Emig explain

Bill Haisten: Big 12’s first 25 years defined by OU supremacy, Vince Young and Bill Snyder’s K-State success
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bill Haisten: Big 12’s first 25 years defined by OU supremacy, Vince Young and Bill Snyder’s K-State success
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
OU softball rallied to a 6-2 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, but Sooners head coach Patty Gasso still hasn't forgotten about some questionable calls earlier in the Women's College World Series.
Softball crowd in OKC reminds us of our progress, how much we have missed live sports and each other
Combination of absurd power, clutch pitching, showcase defense makes 2021 Sooners every bit as impactful as Patty Gasso's 8-year-old world beaters.
The Sooners remained alive in the best-of-3 championship series with a 6-2 victory over Florida State.
This Sooners' special season will be remembered for more than just great softball on the field. The beginning started with following COVID-19 protocols off of it.
The Big 12’s founders would not recognize the 10-school Big 12 of today.
A home-and-home relationship with Alabama stands as the most prestigious piece of nonconference football scheduling in Cowboy program history.
Oklahoma State football player Trey Rucker was arrested on June 2 and accused of assaulting a Stillwater police officer.
Jocelyn Alo goes deep in sixth inning to topple Florida State, extend Women's College World Series to a winner-take-all finale
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.