Umoja Gibson scores 30 as OU bounces back with upset of No. 9 Texas Tech
Umoja Gibson scores 30 as OU bounces back with upset of No. 9 Texas Tech

  Updated
NORMAN — At just 6-foot-1 and 169 pounds, Umoja Gibson is Oklahoma’s smallest player. The slight frame didn’t prevent the senior guard from carrying the Sooners to a 70-55 victory over No. 9 Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Gibson scored a season-high 30 points and went 8-for-11 from 3-point range to help the Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) snap a three-game losing streak and claim their first victory on their home court since topping then 11th-ranked Iowa State on Jan. 8.

OU had to fight through some adversity along the way Wednesday. Point guard Jordan Goldwire picked up his second foul with eight minutes left in the first half. Backup point guard Bijan Cortes was in street clothes due to a concussion he suffered earlier this week. Tanner Groves — OU’s leading scorer — played only 12 minutes, mostly due to foul trouble.

That left Gibson to shoulder the load, offensively. He was like Atlas in that regard. His last basket was a game-sealing 3-pointer from the corner with 90 seconds to go that finally allowed OU to breathe and celebrate.

Largely due to Gibson’s night, OU shot 49 percent (23 for 47) from the field and went 13-for-28 from beyond the arc. Elijah Harkless scored 13 points. Goldwire was limited to 24 minutes due to foul trouble but added 10 points and four assists.

The Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4) arrived in Norman having won five of their last six. The lone loss was in double overtime at No. 8 Kansas on Jan. 24.

In a game that seemed like a defensive rock fight, OU brought more rocks. The Red Raiders shot 39.6% from the field (21 for 53) and went just 2-for-17 from 3-point range.

Kevin McCullar led Texas Tech with 12 points. Terrence Shannon added 11.

The Red Raiders led 30-25 at halftime, but that changed quickly in the second half. Gibson hit a trio of 3-pointers in a 3½-minute span that gave OU 44-37 lead with 13 minutes to go. The first gave OU the lead for good.

The win allowed OU to stay out of the Big 12 Conference cellar. It sits in a three-way tie with Kansas State and Oklahoma State for sixth place following Wednesday's performance.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Sooners. They go to Kansas on Saturday. OU hasn’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since Billy Tubbs was the coach and the Clinton Administration was in its infancy in 1993.

TEXAS TECH (18-5): Obanor 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 2-7 1-2 5, Arms 3-7 0-0 7, McCullar 4-11 4-4 12, Warren 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Santos-Silva 3-6 1-2 7, Shannon 3-6 4-4 11, Batcho 0-0 1-2 1, Nadolny 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-14 55.

OKLAHOMA (14-10): T.Groves 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 4-6 0-0 9, Gibson 9-14 4-5 30, Goldwire 3-6 3-3 10, Harkless 4-9 3-5 13, Chargois 1-3 0-0 2, J.Groves 1-5 1-2 4, Noland 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 11-15 70.

Halftime: Texas Tech 30-25. 3-point goals: Texas Tech 2-17 (Shannon 1-3, Arms 1-5, Williams 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Obanor 0-2, Warren 0-2, McCullar 0-3), Oklahoma 13-28 (Gibson 8-11, Harkless 2-4, Hill 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, J.Groves 1-4, Chargois 0-1, Mason 0-1, Noland 0-2). Rebounds: Texas Tech 24 (Wilson 4), Oklahoma 32 (Hill 7). Assists: Texas Tech 8 (Warren 3), Oklahoma 14 (Goldwire, Chargois 4). Total fouls: Texas Tech 19, Oklahoma 17.

Bill Haisten: Saturday hero Kalib Boone votes yes on sustaining Bedlam basketball series
OSU Sports Extra

  • Updated

“Bedlam is important,” said OSU's Kalib Boone, who wants to see the basketball rivalry sustained as an every-year event after OU moves to the SEC.

Bedlam notebook: OSU remembers the 10 in 64-55 win over OU

Poor shooting dooms Sooners in fourth straight Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

Photos: OSU claims Bedlam basketball victory over OU, 64-55

'Go be me': Kalib Boone breaks out, Cowboys top Sooners in Bedlam, 64-55

