Umoja Gibson scores 30 as OU bounces back with upset of No. 9 Texas Tech

NORMAN — At just 6-foot-1 and 169 pounds, Umoja Gibson is Oklahoma’s smallest player. The slight frame didn’t prevent the senior guard from carrying the Sooners to a 70-55 victory over No. 9 Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Gibson scored a season-high 30 points and went 8-for-11 from 3-point range to help the Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) snap a three-game losing streak and claim their first victory on their home court since topping then 11th-ranked Iowa State on Jan. 8.

OU had to fight through some adversity along the way Wednesday. Point guard Jordan Goldwire picked up his second foul with eight minutes left in the first half. Backup point guard Bijan Cortes was in street clothes due to a concussion he suffered earlier this week. Tanner Groves — OU’s leading scorer — played only 12 minutes, mostly due to foul trouble.

That left Gibson to shoulder the load, offensively. He was like Atlas in that regard. His last basket was a game-sealing 3-pointer from the corner with 90 seconds to go that finally allowed OU to breathe and celebrate.