Tulsa softball: Golden Hurricane swings into action this weekend

Looking ahead: It will be a while before the hometown Hurricane host the local crowd at Collins Family Softball Complex. TU opens the season with 14 consecutive road games, starting this weekend with a five-game stint at the Cowgirl Classic in Louisiana. Tulsa will open against North Texas at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by mid-Saturday games against Alabama-Birmingham and McNeese State. The Hurricane closes its opening weekend Sunday with a rematch against UAB and noon match against the No. 23 Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana.