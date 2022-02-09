Tulsa softball: Golden Hurricane swings into action this weekend

2021 record: 25-16
Looking ahead: It will be a while before the hometown Hurricane host the local crowd at Collins Family Softball Complex. TU opens the season with 14 consecutive road games, starting this weekend with a five-game stint at the Cowgirl Classic in Louisiana. Tulsa will open against North Texas at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by mid-Saturday games against Alabama-Birmingham and McNeese State. The Hurricane closes its opening weekend Sunday with a rematch against UAB and noon match against the No. 23 Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana.
Players to watch: P Samantha Pochop (11-2, 2.92 ERA, 95 Ks in 2021), IF Kylie Norwood (.396, 6 HRs, 28 RBIs), OF Haley Morgan (.311, 2 HRs, 17 RBIs).
Notable: Wichita State was the only American Athletic contender named to any preseason top 25 list, landing at No. 25 on the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. Another conference foe, Central Florida, received the most votes outside the top 25. The Golden Hurricane went 1-4 and 3-1 against Wichita State and UCF, respectively. The Shockers ended TU's 2021 campaign in a 9-4 decision May 14 at the conference tournament.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World