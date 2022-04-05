Tulsa batters to face No. 1 Sooners in Wednesday softball matchup

Record: 12-22-1

Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane travels to Norman for a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup against the 32-0 reigning national champion Oklahoma Sooners. TU follows with a three-game conference series at Memphis with games times at 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Looking back: The Hurricane was dealt four losses last week, the first a 10-0 defeat at No. 7 Oklahoma State in five innings on Wednesday. In its weekend series against rival Wichita State, TU lost three times to the Shockers, with WSU scoring 10-plus runs in each contest. The Hurricane was run-ruled in the games Saturday and Sunday.

Notable: Abby Jones has been on a tear in conference play. She leads TU with 11 hits, four doubles and a slugging percentage of .947. She hit her first career home run on March 26 against Houston and has been named to the American Athletic Conference honor roll the past two weeks.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

