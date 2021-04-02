Zaven Collins, other former TU players work out for representatives from all 32 NFL teams

“(I’m) a very smart player, an instinctual player,” he said. “Those things are what helped me succeed last year in the 2020 season and I think those are the things that are going to help me move on throughout my career in the NFL.”

Joining Collins for pro day were three other former TU players: quarterback Zach Smith, running back Corey Taylor II and safety Manny Bunch, who concluded his career in 2019. In last year’s draft, Hurricane cornerback Reggie Robinson II (Dallas) and defensive end Trevis Gipson (Chicago) were taken on Day 3.

“This is a dream-type day to have the opportunity to step in front of every NFL team ... to show the work and dedication that they’ve put in, the amount of support they’ve gotten from their family and from our players who are out here watching them,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Friday. “It’s a tremendous day and I’m just so proud of these young men and what they’ve accomplished and what they’re about to accomplish.”

Smith overcame windy conditions outside to deliver on-the-mark throws to his former receivers. In 21 career games at TU, he threw for 5,226 yards and 32 touchdowns and completed 58.2% of his passes.