Sam Griffin, a guard who was the University of Tulsa's leading scorer this past season, signed with Wyoming on Monday.

Griffin, who entered the transfer portal last month, played with the Golden Hurricane over the past two basketball seasons after playing with Texas-Arlington in his first two college years. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

During the 2022-23 season, Griffin averaged 15.2 points as TU went 5-25. A year earlier, he was TU's second-leading scorer at 14.6 points on an 11-20 team.

In 115 college games, Griffin has 1,497 points for a 13.0 average with 244 treys.