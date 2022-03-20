Wyoming outlasts TU women in three overtimes in WNIT second-round game

The University of Tulsa’s 97-90, triple overtime loss at Wyoming Sunday brought Angie Nelp’s first year as TU’s women's basketball coach to an end in the second round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

TU's Temira Poindexter scored a career-high 29 points in the loss. Maya Mayberry scored 21, Wyvette Mayberry had 18, and Rebecca Lescay had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in her final game in a TU uniform.

Wyoming (17-12) trailed TU by 11 at the half. The hosting Cowgirls tied the game at 50-50 with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter and took the lead with about two minutes to play. The Golden Hurricane (17-11) tied it at 64 seconds later. Neither team scored again before the end of regulation, producing the first overtime.

The Cowgirls and Golden Hurricane battled to a 70-70 score at the end of the first OT. Wyoming went ahead by six after three consecutive baskets to open the second overtime. Three Golden Hurricane buckets put TU up 77-76 with 46 seconds to go in the period.

The Golden Hurricane extended its lead to 79-76 before McKinley Bradshaw’s triple tied the game and forced a third overtime.

An 8-0 run by Wyoming put the Cowgirls up 90-82 with 1:20 to play. The Golden Hurricane was unable to get back into contention as the Cowgirls advanced to the third round of the WNIT.

TU had not won 17 games in a season since going 18-14 in 2015, when the Golden Hurricane last appeared in a WNIT second-round game.

Quinn Weidemann led Wyoming with 23 points, while Allyson Fertig had 22 points and 18 rebounds.

WYOMING 97, TULSA 90 (3 OT)

Tulsa;20;20;10;14;6;9;11;--;90

Wyoming;13;16;17;18;6;9;18;--;97

Tulsa: Poindexter 12-23 3-4 29, M. Mayberry 7-15 3-4 21, Bittle 1-5 5-6 8, W. Mayberry 8-18 0-0 18, Lescay 5-14 0-0 10, Evans 2-6 0-0 4, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 11-14 90.

Wyoming: Fertig 9-12 4-9 22, Ramos 7-16 3-3 19, Bradshaw 7-19 1-2 19, Weidemann 6-14 7-8 23, Olson 2-4 1-2 6, Salazar 2-5 2-2 6, Mellema 1-7 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-78 18-26 97.

3-point goals: TU 9-25 (M. Mayberry 4-9, Poindexter 2-8, W. Mayberry 2-3, Bittle 1-2, Evans 0-3), WYO 11-25 (Bradshaw 4-7, Weidemann 4-7, Ramos 2-6, Olson 1-2, Mellema 0-2, Ellis 0-1). Rebounds: TU 42 (Lescay 10), WYO 53 (Fertig 18). Assists: TU 17 (Lescay 6), WYO 20 (Ramos, Olson, Mellema 5). Total fouls: TU 23, WYO 20. Fouled out: TU, Lescay, Evans; WYO, Ramos. A: 2,412.