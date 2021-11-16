Women's basketball: TU hosts Florida A&M on Wednesday night

Florida A&M (0-1) at Tulsa (2-0)
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, KTGX-93.5
Three storylines
Good start for Hurricane: Tulsa is 2-0 for the first time since 2009, having defeated Duquesne and Sam Houston in the past week under first-year coach Angie Nelp.
Mayberry sisters team up: Two of TU’s top scorers are Maya and Wyvette Mayberry, who have combined for 52 points through two games.
Scouting the Rattlers: Florida A&M dropped its opener 79-50 at Troy. Forward Staysha Allen recorded a career-high 15 rebounds.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
