No. 19 Tulane 27, Tulsa 13

Without QB Davis Brin, TU falls to Temple, 27-13, sees bowl hopes fading

Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton looks to pass during Saturday's game against Tulane at H.A. Chapman Stadium

 Joey Johnson, For the Tulsa World

The University of Tulsa’s hopes of qualifying for a postseason bowl game are hanging by a thread after Tyjae Spears rushed for 157 yards and one touchdown and Michael Pratt threw for two scores to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-13 victory over the Hurricane on Saturday at Chapman Stadium.

That leaves Tulsa three wins shy of the six it needs to become bowl-eligible, with just three more games left to play. But it was in a similar situation last year and pulled it off.

Starting quarterback Davis Brin, who left the previous game against SMU after appearing to injure his shoulder, did not play on Saturday. In his place was backup Braylon Braxton, who completed 13-of-25 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 32 yards.

Deneric Prince led Tulsa in rushing with 55 yards on 14 carries.

After surrendering 455 yards on the ground to Navy in a 53-21 loss on Oct. 8, Tulsa’s defense made it a point of emphasis to do better defending the run and allowed a total of 242 yards in the next two games combined. But in this one, Tulane had 214 rushing yards by halftime and ended up with 357 overall.

Breaking down TU's 45-34 loss to SMU

Breaking down TU's 45-34 loss to SMU

Another disastrous start for Tulsa and a difficult day for the defense against a powerful SMU passing game led by backup quarterbacks sunk the Golden Hurricane on Saturday night.

