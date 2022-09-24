Without Brin, TU almost makes big comeback on Ole Miss

It’s too bad the University of Tulsa couldn't play at full strength for much of Saturday's game in Oxford, Mississippi.

Despite losing the nation’s leader in passing yards early in the second quarter, the Hurricane nearly managed to pull off an upset of No. 16 Ole Miss, ultimately falling 35-27.

“I was proud of our football team in a lot of different ways,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery. “I thought we played a full 60-minute game, fought through some adversity, gave ourselves a chance to win late. Obviously, we’ve got to capitalize on some of the opportunities we had, especially in the second half.”

Late in the first quarter, Tulsa led 14-7 and its offense was on a roll, but then quarterback Davis Brin had gotten hurt, and while he played for a bit on an injured right ankle, he eventually had to come out of the game.

Ole Miss (4-0) surged ahead during a dominant second quarter, scoring four touchdowns for 28 unanswered points, and the game appeared to be over at that point, but the Hurricane battled back in the second half behind backup quarterback Braylon Braxton.

“That’s the way we’re built,” Montgomery said. “We’re never going to bow down, we’re never going to back down. Our team understands how hard we work and what we put into it, next-man-up mentality, and I thought our guys rose to the occasion, working our way back into it and then in the fourth, had the ball a couple of different times. The defense did a good job of getting it back to us, had a couple of different times to take it back down the field to go get points.

"Proud of our team, how they stuck together, how they battled, and I think that’s a characteristic of this program and what it's been."

With TU’s defense shutting out Mississippi in the second half and inexperienced redshirt freshman Braxton leading the offense, Tulsa (2-2) pulled to within one possession, but it couldn’t make that one big play late to make it all the way back.

The injury to Brin was pretty much a worst-case scenario, especially after TU got a taste for how effective he could be against an elite-level SEC defense. He seemed to hurt his right ankle when he scored on a 1-yard touchdown run that tied the game 7-7 midway through the opening quarter. His movement was limited as he led TU on another scoring drive to pull the team ahead 14-7 late in the quarter, connecting with Isaiah Epps on a 20-yard TD.

Overall, Brin completed 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a touchdown. He tried to keep it going for a couple more unproductive possessions before he was replaced by Braxton.

“We’re always going to go with the safety of our players first,” Montgomery said of pulling Brin. “I just didn’t think he was well enough to go back into the game and really play the way he can play. He wanted to keep playing, because he’s just that type of competitor, but I think sometimes, we have to make good decisions on their part, and I thought that was the right decision. We have 100 percent faith in what BB can do when he comes in. I think at this point, Davis will be day-to-day and we’ll see where we’re at as we continue to work.”

Braxton was 9-of-22 for 83 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception.

“I feel like for the opportunity I was given today, I feel like I did okay,” Braxton said. “I feel like there was definitely some plays I left out on the field, but you know we’re going to get back in the film room tomorrow, we’re going to correct those and we’re going to build on this. I feel like today was a great experience for me.”

The Ole Miss running game inflicted major damage in the second quarter, as Quinshon Judkins rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxson Dart added 116 yards rushing on 13 carries, while also completing 13-of-24 passes for 154 yards and two TDs. Mississippi, which entered the game ranked fifth in the nation in rushing (271.7 yards per game) gained 201 yards in the first half alone, en route to a 35-17 halftime lead.

But Tulsa’s defense stabilized in the third quarter, allowing just 54 yards rushing and no points, giving the Golden Hurricane a chance to come back in the fourth quarter, even without Brin.

Tulsa ended up shutting out Ole Miss in the second half and wound up surrendering 308 rushing yards overall.

“To me, it shows that we got a lot of heart defensively,” safety Kendarin Ray. “We need to depend and rely on each other. From the D-line to the linebackers to the secondary, we all trust one another. … We felt like tackling was one of our problems in the first half and not being on the same page with some of our calls affected us, so those are the changes that we made in the second half.”