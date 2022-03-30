With four available scholarships, here are in-state prospects TU coach Eric Konkol should consider

The University of Tulsa’s men’s basketball team expects to have four available scholarships this recruiting season, a university official confirms.

One of TU’s 2022 early signees, DJ Jefferson, tweeted that he plans to re-open his recruitment following the resignation of former TU coach Frank Haith on March 12, but the university has not released his National Letter of Intent. If he chooses to keep with his commitment to TU, new coach Eric Konkol would have three scholarships to work with. Signing Day for Division I schools is April 13.

Konkol said during his introductory press conference last week that he plans to emphasize recruiting local talent.

Here are some in-state prospects, in no particular order, for the Golden Hurricane staff to consider in its efforts to fill the roster needs:

Keyondre Young, Valparaiso transfer guard-forward: Young confirmed on his personal Twitter last week his intentions to transfer from Division I Valparaiso. He scored 4.6 points per game for the Beacons and appeared in eight games. The 6-foot-8-inch swingman notably led Del City to its first state title since 1980, scoring 26 points to lead the Eagles over Edmond Memorial, 47-44, in the 6A title game on March 13, 2021, at the Mabee Center. He was the Tulsa World’s 6A State Tournament Most Valuable Player and an All-State selection.

Aaron Potter, 2022 Booker T. Washington guard: Coming off an impressive senior season at Booker T. Washington, Potter is looking for an 11th-hour offer. In his first season for the Hornets after transferring from Owasso, the 6-3 guard averaged 18 points per game and led the Hornets to a state semifinal appearance. In the quarterfinal game against Norman North, Potter had 35 points and nine steals. With his high motor, reminiscent of Russell Westbrook, Potter helped the Hornets to improve from 2-10 the year before he transferred to 24-3 last season. Konkol reportedly visited Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday morning.

Kam Parker, 2022 Booker T. Washington guard: Parker was first offered by Oral Roberts University last spring but he has not announced an offer from another Division I school since then. He has received attention from various two-year colleges, including Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. Parker helped the Hornets to a state semifinal appearance this season while scoring 17 points per game. He played significant minutes during his freshman and sophomore seasons while learning from now-Oklahoma State shooting guard Bryce Thompson, often guarding Thompson in practice and pickup games. He was instrumental in the Hornets’ 2019 6A state championship win over Putnam City North. Parker said he would "probably commit" to TU, which he said is one of his go-to schools, if he receives an offer.

Keylan Boone, Oklahoma State transfer forward: A 2019 Memorial graduate, Boone, along with twin brother Kalib, led the Chargers to three consecutive 5A State Championships. Keylan announced on March 21 that he intends to transfer from OSU. The 6-8 forward scored a career-high 17 points Jan. 8 against Texas on five made 3s. Against Texas-Arlington as a sophomore, Keylan recorded a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Ty Frierson, 2022 Tulsa Memorial guard: Frierson led powerhouse Memorial to its sixth state title in 10 years last season, scoring 22 points and grabbing four steals in the Chargers’ 59-47 win over Del City on March 12. Memorial coach Bobby Allison said Frierson might have been “arguably the best point guard to play for Memorial basketball.” Allison, a person who knows what one looks like, also called Frierson a Division I-worthy player after the Chargers’ championship win. After the departure of graduate Curtis Haywood II, Anthony Pritchard and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson are the only point guards on Konkol’s roster this spring, leaving Frierson as a viable candidate to add to TU’s bench. Embery-Simpson was ruled academically ineligible Jan. 4 and did not play most of TU’s conference schedule last season.

Kevin Overton, 2022 Norman North guard: Overton declared his reclassification to the class of 2023 last week and intends to play with the famed Wichita, Kansas, basketball factory, Sunrise Christian Academy, on its post-graduate team. He told the Tulsa World that he would accept an offer in “the right fit” but has not heard from TU. He was offered by Texas-San Antonio following his junior season. Overton was a starter at Midwest City his first three years before transferring to Norman North for his senior year. The 6-4 guard led the Timberwolves to a state tournament appearance while scoring 18.2 points per game and shooting 43% from the 3-point line last season.

Caden Fry, 2022 Owasso forward: Fry shot 56% from the field on 17 points per game his senior season at Owasso and would check a few boxes for Konkol. With TU being more selective academically than comparable schools — as noted by TU legend Nolan Richardson, who coached the Golden Hurricane to a National Invitational Tournament Championship in 1981 and recently told the Tulsa World, “you can run into that problem where you can’t get (recruits) in even though you got them” — Fry’s 25 ACT score and 4.05 GPA are exceptional among basketball recruits. Also in need of size, TU could use another 6-7 body in the gym. Fry would be tied for the second-tallest player on TU’s roster this spring.

Nate Goodlow, Hutchinson Community College guard: Goodlow is the younger brother of TU standout defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow, but high school basketball fans may remember Nate from his prep basketball days at Del City. He scored 24 points in an upset win over 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington in the Tournament of Champions finale on Dec. 29, 2019, and was named TofC Most Valuable Player. The 6-3 point guard was an All-State selection in 2020 after leading the 5A first-ranked Eagles to a 24-1 record in a season cut short by COVID. Nate has spent the past two seasons at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa and Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. Last season, Nate averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 assists per game at Hutchinson.

