 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick

With Brin hurt, Tulsa falls just short of upsetting Ole Miss, 35-27

  • 0

It didn’t go quite how anyone could have foreseen, but in the end, the University of Tulsa came close to upsetting No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday, but couldn’t complete the job, falling 35-27.

Late in the first quarter on Saturday, Tulsa led 14-7 and its powerful offense was on a roll, but then quarterback Davis Brin, the nation’s leading passer, had gotten hurt, and while he played for a bit on his injured right ankle, he eventually had to come out of the game.

No. 16 Ole Miss (4-0) surged ahead during a dominant second quarter, scoring four touchdowns for 28 unanswered points, and the game appeared to be over at that point, but the Golden Hurricane battled back in the second half.

But with TU defense shutting out Mississippi in the second half and backup quarterback Braylon Braxton leading the offense, Tulsa (2-2) pulled to within one possession, but couldn’t make that one big play late to make it all the way back.

People are also reading…

Brin completed 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a touchdown, until he had to leave the contest. Braxton was 9-of-22 for 83 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception.

Tulsa trailed 35-14 late in the second quarter but battled back with two Zack Long field goals and the Braxton to Isaiah Epps touchdown to make it close at the end.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TU masters Gamecocks in 54-17 win

TU masters Gamecocks in 54-17 win

Led by another dominant performance from Davis Brin, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns, Tulsa excelled in just about every aspect of the game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert