With Brin hurt, Tulsa falls just short of upsetting Ole Miss, 35-27

It didn’t go quite how anyone could have foreseen, but in the end, the University of Tulsa came close to upsetting No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday, but couldn’t complete the job, falling 35-27.

Late in the first quarter on Saturday, Tulsa led 14-7 and its powerful offense was on a roll, but then quarterback Davis Brin, the nation’s leading passer, had gotten hurt, and while he played for a bit on his injured right ankle, he eventually had to come out of the game.

No. 16 Ole Miss (4-0) surged ahead during a dominant second quarter, scoring four touchdowns for 28 unanswered points, and the game appeared to be over at that point, but the Golden Hurricane battled back in the second half.

But with TU defense shutting out Mississippi in the second half and backup quarterback Braylon Braxton leading the offense, Tulsa (2-2) pulled to within one possession, but couldn’t make that one big play late to make it all the way back.

Brin completed 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a touchdown, until he had to leave the contest. Braxton was 9-of-22 for 83 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception.

Tulsa trailed 35-14 late in the second quarter but battled back with two Zack Long field goals and the Braxton to Isaiah Epps touchdown to make it close at the end.