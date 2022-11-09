With bowl hopes hanging by a thread, TU travels to Memphis for Thursday showdown

The University of Tulsa faces a must-win scenario Thursday night when it travels to Memphis for another AAC matchup, needing to win to keep its hopes of playing in a postseason bowl game alive.

With a quick turnaround following the Golden Hurricane’s 27-13 loss to now-No. 17 Tulane last Saturday, the team remains confident and focused.

“Right now, we’re just taking it one game at a time,” said graduate cornerback Tyon Davis. “We’re just focused on the next big game in front of us, which is this game at Memphis, just see where it goes from there.”

Memphis (4-5, 2-4) is actually in a similar situation to Tulsa, so the Tigers will also be a desperate team.

After jumping out to an impressive 4-1 start, Memphis lost a couple of heart-breakers in a row. After taking a 29-13 lead over Houston with just eight minutes remaining, the Tigers gave up a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff return, and then surrendered two touchdowns in the final 1:17, to fall 33-32. The week after that, they jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter against East Carolina, then lost the lead and had to tie it with a touchdown with 17 seconds left in regulation, before ultimately dropping a roller-coaster 47-45 decision after four overtimes.

Subsequent close losses to ranked teams, Tulane (38-28) and now-No. 22 UCF (35-28) last week, have left Memphis with a four-game losing streak and three chances to win two games for bowl eligibility.

“A really talented Memphis team,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery during his Monday press conference. “I know they’ve had a couple of tough losses here over the last couple of games. … We understand they’re a talented football team, and we had a pretty good battle with them last year here at home (a 35-29 TU win).

“I know when it comes to Thursday night, it will be two teams on the field that are both talented, and we've got to scratch and claw and find a way to win. That’s what our focus and our mindset is right now.”

The quick turnaround from the last game means the Hurricane gets less time to forget about the last game, less time to heal, and less time to prepare for Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan and his ability to both throw the ball as well as run it. Henigan has completed 65% of his passes for 2,508 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Memphis has five receivers with more than 20 receptions and 300 yards, a group led by tight end Caden Prieskorn.

“They do a really good job, I thought, Henigan, of operating their offense, spreads the football around,” Montgomery said. “They use their tight end in a lot of different ways, they run the football pretty well. (Henigan)’s a guy that can extend plays, very heady about what he’s going to do. They use their RPO (run-pass option) game to help them in that.”

Knowing how good the Tigers’ passing game is, Davis still believes in his unit’s ability to contain it.

“Honestly, I’m confident in our defense, especially our pass game,” said Davis, who ranks fifth on the Hurricane with 38 tackles this season, along with one interception and a team-high eight passes broken up. “I’m confident in myself, so I’m not really worried about too much. We’re just going to focus on the scheme they do, the passing concepts they do and I think we’ll be all right.”

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers have a slightly below-average defense, allowing 412.0 yards per game — right in line with Tulsa’s offensive average of 414.6 yards. Of course, depending on the injury status of starting quarterback Davis Brin, that number may be a little harder to reach, considering TU gained a season-low 257 yards without him last week against Tulane.

“You look at them defensively, tough against the run, a lot of different looks from a coverage standpoint, so we’ve got our hands full, especially on a short week,” Montgomery said. “But we’ve got to get ourselves as healthy as we can at this point and go on the road and try to find a big win. That’s the situation that we’re at: We’ve got three games left, we’ve got to get back on the right track.”

So with this season’s destiny on the line, can the Hurricane a game it has to — the next one? Can TU pull it off again and end the season on another 7-6 high note? Or does it stumble and finish with an ugly record like 3-9 or 4-8? Both paths are still open to the Hurricane. Which one will it follow?

“Coach Monty talked about it on Sunday, how we seem to play really well when our backs are against the wall,” Davis said. “So we’re seeing if that’s going to play out again."