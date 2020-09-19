With a left-knee injury, TU’s Shamari Brooks misses OSU game and likely the whole season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER – Minutes before kickoff of the Tulsa-Oklahoma State football opener, it was learned that Golden Hurricane senior running back Shamari Brooks has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee.

While it is presumed that Brooks was injured during a practice session, the date of the injury is not known. It is presumed also that he will be sidelined for the entire 2020 season.

The Brooks injury is a major setback for the Hurricane offense. Currently with 2,700 yards, the former Union High School star needs 1,218 to break the Hurricane rushing record held by D’Angelo Brewer.

“(Brooks) plays with a chip on his shoulder because people doubted him,” University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said in August. “Right now, he’s working at a level I’ve never seen him work at. He’s developing different facets of his game. I think he’s a step faster. You know what his mentality will be when he gets the ball in his hands.”

In 2019, Brooks rushed for 1,248 yards, averaging 5.1 per attempt while scoring six touchdowns. As a Union senior, he ran for 2,018 yards and 28 TDs.

Bill Haisten 918-581-8397 bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @billhaisten

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.