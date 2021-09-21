With 500-yard outing at Ohio State, TU offense is trending in the right direction

“I was really pleased with the way our receivers played the other day,” Montgomery said. “The way they performed, I thought they really stepped up in that situation and played at a high level as a group.”

Ezra Naylor II, a big-bodied transfer from Kansas, had five catches for 44 yards including one in the second quarter on third down that kept alive a drive that resulted in a field goal, trucking a defender to reach the line to gain.

“He’s a guy that hasn’t been here very long,” Montgomery said. “He’s still learning our offense. But man, did he step up in a lot of big ways. … I thought he played extremely well, for really the first time getting that amount of reps in a game. I think he obviously showed what he can do and what he’s capable of. But I think there’s a lot more in his tank that we can get out of it.”

TU’s veteran offensive line took some hits throughout the game and was left with two starters in the fourth quarter because of injuries. Redshirt freshman Dillon Wade made his career debut on the road against a top-10 opponent with the game on the line, and the Hurricane did its best not to flinch.