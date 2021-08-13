Wild ride continues for seventh-year TU safety Cristian Williams

Cristian Williams has been at the University of Tulsa for all of Philip Montgomery's tenure.
A nickel safety from Dallas, Williams is heading into a rare seventh season, the continuation of a wild journey that has included plenty of twists and turns.
"It is kind of crazy, but God has his ways of doing things and I never question it," Williams said. "I'm just going to keep going. And if God wants me to be here for another year, then I'll be here another one and keep it going."
Williams' life before college prepared him for what was to come. His family moved from New Orleans to Dallas when he was 9 because of Hurricane Katrina.
In Texas, Williams was introduced to organized football and ultimately earned recruiting attention during a standout high school career. He was originally committed to SMU but was lured by TU's new coaching staff, flipping days before signing in 2015 as part of Montgomery's inaugural class.
After redshirting his first year, Williams became a regular on special teams the following year before moving into the starting lineup as a sophomore because of injuries. In a breakout performance at Tulane in front of friends and family, he delivered 10 tackles.
"When he got here ... he had a ton of energy just like he does now, but he couldn't control it back then," Montgomery said. "(Since then) I've been able to watch him grow and mature as a person."
By the 2018 season, Williams was becoming a face of the defense and a leader on the team. That's why it was a crushing blow for everyone when he was forced into medical retirement following his career-best outing at Texas because of a fluid-filled cyst on his spinal column — likely there since birth — that could result in paralysis with a single hit.
"(Informing Williams) was just about the hardest thing I've ever had to do as a coach," Montgomery said two years ago.
Williams spent that season on the sideline, wearing a whistle and coaching teammates while coping with the unexpected turn of events. In 2019, he saw a specialist who operated on the cyst, and Williams cleared every medical hurdle required to return to football.
"The thought that this can easily be taken away within a snap of a finger, I appreciate everything a lot more," he said then. "I can't take anything for granted now."
Since easing back into his starting role, Williams has been more driven than ever in the past two seasons. Last year, he was part of a stellar defense that propelled the Hurricane to a runner-up finish in the American and to a coveted bowl appearance, being named TU's MVP of the Armed Forces Bowl.
Although he finished his undergraduate degree last summer, Williams was quick to decide to take advantage of an additional year extended by the NCAA because of COVID-19, along with many of his teammates who also were seniors in 2020.
"We came back because we have something that we didn't finish last year," Williams said. "We want to win a conference championship. We want to go 1-0 every single week and just get out and have fun."
Williams, who is working on his second degree, didn't plan to attend college for seven years but has taken lessons from every bump in the road that has led him down this path.
"(Adversity) comes in every shape, every form," he said. "You never know when you're going to deal with adversity. But the way you handle adversity is how we keep going forward."
Now 25 years old and a seasoned veteran with 47 games and 24 starts under his belt, Williams is perhaps the most respected player on the Hurricane team. He is known for mentoring the young safeties, showing them the ropes.
"There's nobody with a better heart," Montgomery said. "He would give you the shirt off his back, do anything for you, would never want to disappoint you. He's just that type of kid."
