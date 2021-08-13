Wild ride continues for seventh-year TU safety Cristian Williams

By the 2018 season, Williams was becoming a face of the defense and a leader on the team. That's why it was a crushing blow for everyone when he was forced into medical retirement following his career-best outing at Texas because of a fluid-filled cyst on his spinal column — likely there since birth — that could result in paralysis with a single hit.

"(Informing Williams) was just about the hardest thing I've ever had to do as a coach," Montgomery said two years ago.

Williams spent that season on the sideline, wearing a whistle and coaching teammates while coping with the unexpected turn of events. In 2019, he saw a specialist who operated on the cyst, and Williams cleared every medical hurdle required to return to football.

"The thought that this can easily be taken away within a snap of a finger, I appreciate everything a lot more," he said then. "I can't take anything for granted now."

Since easing back into his starting role, Williams has been more driven than ever in the past two seasons. Last year, he was part of a stellar defense that propelled the Hurricane to a runner-up finish in the American and to a coveted bowl appearance, being named TU's MVP of the Armed Forces Bowl.