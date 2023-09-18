Callie Hummel Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Callie Hummel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa’s 66-17 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon highlighted multiple weak points that the Golden Hurricane needs to refine as it gets further into its season.

“A lot of work needed. A lot of improvement needed. But there is some fight and grit with these guys,” said TU coach Kevin Wilson.

Here are three takeaways from the OU game as TU turns its attention to next Saturday’s game at Northern Illinois (1-2).

Offense needs to improve ball security

The first six minutes of TU’s 2023 season included three turnovers, foreshadowing a potential major problem for the team. On Saturday, OU capitalized on TU’s five turnovers, converting them into 35 points.

“We got to protect the ball. We had way too many turnovers, that can’t happen,” said wide receiver Marquis Shoulders.

Wilson said, “Played a really good team. They played very, very well. Cannot have the turnovers we had. A week ago we didn’t make plays; this week a bunch of turnovers. Two weeks in a row not getting stops.”

QB issue needs to be resolved for conference play

If Tulsa wants to compete effectively for an American Athletic Conference title, the quarterback position needs to be solidified. Whether or not Wilson has always planned to use multiple quarterbacks in a game, fans will always wonder if the OU score could have been closer if Cardell Williams had been the starting quarterback.

Especially in high-stakes games like those against Washington and OU, there is no margin for error for the quarterback. These teams know how to convert interceptions into touchdowns and sack the quarterback if he lingers in the pocket.

“We made some plays, but we had some errors, and as a quarterback, the first thing the quarterback can’t do is get you beat,” said Wilson. “We’ve got to learn and grow from that with both him and Roman and Braylon and the whole crowd.”

TU has an ability to come up with turnovers

Heading into the game, OU had maintained a turnover-free record in its first two games of the season. However on the opening kickoff return, safety Jaise Oliver forced a fumble to wipe out that statistic.

In the second quarter, Demarco Jones picked off a pass from OU’s Dillon Gabriel.

The Golden Hurricane has come up with at least one takeaway in all three of its games — two against OU, two against Washington and one in the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.