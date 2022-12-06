What they're saying about Kevin Wilson being hired at TU

“I think Kevin Wilson is one of the best offensive coordinators and, to be honest, will be one of the best head coaches in the country. He’s got a great mind and a great passion for football. He’s the right guy and I love that Tulsa has made this move.”

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops

“Fantastic hire by the University of Tulsa. Kevin Wilson has played a major role in building and sustaining championship programs throughout his entire career. We are certainly grateful for all he did while offensive coordinator at Oklahoma and know his future Golden Hurricane teams will be well-coached, create energy and be exciting to follow.”

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione

“My sincere congratulations to Kevin and his family on this well-deserved opportunity. He is one of the best and brightest football minds that I’ve had the chance to work with, and over the last six years he has also become a great friend. Tulsa has made a fantastic hire and, on behalf of the entire Ohio State football program, I wish him great success with this opportunity.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day

“Kevin Wilson is an exceptional human being with the highest of character. It is an honor to know him. A family man, great teacher of young men, integrity, respectful and great work ethic. In life a goal is to be missed; Kevin will be missed.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith

“As Coach Wilson said, you’ve got to play defense and you’ve got to be disciplined, but at our heart we’re both offensive guys. I’m very familiar with the production his offenses have put out throughout his career, so as a quarterback it’s exciting.”

Former Tulsa quarterback Paul Smith — Kelly Hines, Tulsa World