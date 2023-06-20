An unorthodox ambiance compiled the surroundings of H.A. Chapman Stadium and the Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa.

The severe thunderstorms from last weekend, which kept thousands of Tulsans without power, also left a dent in the homes of the TU football and basketball programs.

Dead trees adorned the outskirts of both stadiums. Patches of the Reynolds Center roof lie on the ground adjacent to the arena entrance. The goalpost ingrained in the floor of the south end zone was lifted to a separate location. Banners adorning nearby light poles were split and some even detached. The TU NFL Hall of Fame poster decorating the south side of the home stands remains half torn from the stone surface it normally covers.

One TU football player, who wished to remain anonymous, said he and his roommate struggled to keep the windows in their respective dorm room shut.

The following day, that same TU player was met with the sight a goalpost upright barricading the gates to the south end zone, where players normally enter for workouts.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’ll take time to get fixed and all that, but for the time being, it’s pretty cool.

“You don’t really see a football field without a goalpost every day.”

The hope, according to construction workers, is to have the damage done to the football stadium repaired within the coming weeks. However, the exact estimate is unknown.

Replenishments to the roof of the basketball arena will likely take longer.

"I knew it was bad," one construction worker said. "I honestly didn't expect it to be this bad. And the roof? That's surprising."

For now, the defilement serves as another unforeseen effect of Mother Nature.

“I’m from Oklahoma, so I see this stuff more often than people think,” the TU football player said. “It’s something we got to work around for the time being. (It’s) nothing major. Just a bump in the road.”

