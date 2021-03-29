Webster's Pritchard commits to TU

After getting a release from Tennessee Tech last week, Webster guard Anthony Pritchard didn't need long to decide to stay close to home, committing to the University of Tulsa on Monday afternoon.

"I really felt like that was the best spot for me," Pritchard said. "I know going to Tennessee was going to be far and hard being out there by myself. I feel like I have a lot of support from the community and TU staff and everyone in Tulsa."

A 6-foot-3 guard who is among the top scorers in Tulsa Public Schools history, Pritchard averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season to help Webster reach the Class 4A state semifinals.

He signed with Tennessee Tech in November but called coaches last week to ask for a release because he no longer wanted to attend college so far away.

"They said they understood and they wished me the best," Pritchard said.

Since decommitting, Pritchard heard from a variety of schools including Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts. Because he had gone to camps and games at TU in recent years, he knew the players and coaching staff well.

"They play comparable to my style," he said. "I feel like I'll go in and fit in perfectly."

