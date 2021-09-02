Watch Now: UC Davis at Tulsa: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down
Story of the game — Not how you draw it up
TU needed a big showing Thursday night not just to build off last year’s momentum, but to gather some push for the sake of its next two weeks on the road at Oklahoma State and Ohio State. A close game would have signaled trouble. A loss? Mayday.
Sound the alarm.
Credit the Aggies for doing what you have to do to pull upsets like Thursday’s. They won the turnover battle thanks to a pair of interceptions and Keylon Stokes’ fourth-quarter fumble. They kept big plays to a minimum. They got a gutsy, efficient effort from quarterback Hunter Rodrigues.
But gracious did the Hurricane self-inflict a lot of self-harm. Davis Brin threw those two picks. Flags flew on TU’s offense and defense throughout the second half.
You never expect teams to open seasons tack-sharp. You do expect better than how the Hurricane operated Thursday night.
Second down
Matchup that mattered — TU vs. itself
Deneric Prince, having just reeled off a 59-yard touchdown to give the Hurricane a 17-13 third-quarter lead, carried again inside the UC Davis 10 on the next series. Everyone inside Chapman Stadium sensed a slight pullaway ...
... And then everyone noticed a flag on the field. Illegal blindside block on TU receiver JuanCarlos Santana.
The Hurricane reset at midfield, and the series ended in a sack of Brin plus a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on TU lineman Dylan Couch.
Hurricane mistakes multiplied from there, until Stokes’ fumble from the UC Davis 10 that rolled out of the end zone for a late touchback.
Third down
Game MVP — UC Davis QB Hunter Rodrigues
The dude is vying for All-Big Sky Conference honors this season. He’ll do better than that if he plays as well as he did Thursday.
Rodrigues finished 28-of-35 for 311 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, outplaying Brin in the process. The first-time TU starter wound up 15-of-28 for 201 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Fourth down
What’s next
The Hurricane buses to Stillwater next Saturday for an 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma State.
TU hasn’t won in this series since 1998, a span of eight losses, but the Hurricane came close a year ago at Boone Pickens Stadium. Zaven Collins and the TU defense deserved a win, actually, but the offense sputtered and the Hurricane fell 16-7.
Shamari Brooks missed last year’s game with a torn ACL. He rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in TU’s 40-21 loss to OSU in 2019.