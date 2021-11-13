Watch Now: Tulsa keeps bowl hopes alive with overtime win at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS — With overtime about to start and his University of Tulsa team reeling from a near-collapse at the end of regulation, Philip Montgomery rounded up his players and delivered a message.
“I just told them: ‘The last 60 minutes, throw away. We’ve got new life right here and it’s about us and us going and finding a way to win,’” Montgomery said. “Our guys were locked in and they were focused in on it.”
The Hurricane regrouped and responded, surging to a 20-13 victory Saturday at Tulane behind an overtime touchdown by Shamari Brooks followed by a crucial defensive stop to end the game.
“We’ve had a few games we didn’t finish,” Brooks said, “so we wanted to put an emphasis on finishing this one.”
Until the final three minutes, Tulsa (4-6, 3-3 American) had a seemingly insurmountable 13-3 lead while relying on a shut-down defense and overcoming a variety of second-half turnovers including three interceptions from quarterback Davis Brin.
A dwindled homecoming crowd at Yulman Stadium perked up when the Green Wave scored on a 49-yard touchdown pass and recovered its onside kick, then tied the game with 76 seconds left on a short field goal by Merek Glover.
The game appeared headed for overtime until Brin was intercepted by Macon Clark, whose return put Tulane at the TU 24-yard line. With four seconds remaining, Glover shanked a 26-yard field goal to give the Hurricane another opportunity in overtime.
“I just squatted down and just prayed (when he was lining up to kick),” Montgomery said. “We needed a break. We hadn’t had one really all game long. I was honestly elated that he missed it and also shocked at the same time.”
With the Green Wave (1-9, 0-6) winning the toss, Tulsa’s offense went first in overtime, trying to move past a mostly frustrating outing and looking to deliver a victory to keep alive the chances of bowl eligibility.
In one of the key plays of the game, Brin found receiver Ezra Naylor II for a 9-yard gain on third down.
“(Brin) has a short-term memory when it comes to stuff,” Montgomery said. “He’s still confident in what he does and how he does it. Is he making some mistakes here and there? Yes. But every first-year quarterback does.
“He went right back out there … and that’s what you want to see out of your young quarterbacks, to be able to continue to step up and have confidence in what he’s doing and make plays.”
On the following play, Brooks found a hole and raced 15 yards to the end zone.
“I saw (left tackle) Tyler (Smith) on the left side,” Brooks said. “He had a good double-team block … so I just wanted to follow him. He led me to the promised land.”
Tulsa’s defense, which had been exceptional while holding Tulane to 154 yards on 52 plays before the two fourth-quarter scoring drives, benefited from a false-start penalty on the Green Wave ahead of third down, then stuffed Tyjae Spears for no gain and defended an incomplete pass to seal the victory.
“We just knew we had to win,” defensive lineman Jaxon Player said. “We knew the offense was depending on us to clamp down and we went out there and got the dub.”