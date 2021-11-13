Watch Now: Tulsa keeps bowl hopes alive with overtime win at Tulane

“I just squatted down and just prayed (when he was lining up to kick),” Montgomery said. “We needed a break. We hadn’t had one really all game long. I was honestly elated that he missed it and also shocked at the same time.”

With the Green Wave (1-9, 0-6) winning the toss, Tulsa’s offense went first in overtime, trying to move past a mostly frustrating outing and looking to deliver a victory to keep alive the chances of bowl eligibility.

In one of the key plays of the game, Brin found receiver Ezra Naylor II for a 9-yard gain on third down.

“(Brin) has a short-term memory when it comes to stuff,” Montgomery said. “He’s still confident in what he does and how he does it. Is he making some mistakes here and there? Yes. But every first-year quarterback does.

“He went right back out there … and that’s what you want to see out of your young quarterbacks, to be able to continue to step up and have confidence in what he’s doing and make plays.”

On the following play, Brooks found a hole and raced 15 yards to the end zone.

“I saw (left tackle) Tyler (Smith) on the left side,” Brooks said. “He had a good double-team block … so I just wanted to follow him. He led me to the promised land.”