Watch Now: Tulsa adds three to signing class, including Beggs' Kyron Grayson

An Oklahoma Coaches’ Association All-State pick, Grayson played both sides of the ball for the Demons and stars for Beggs' basketball team; his uncle, Pooh Williamson, was part of back-to-back TU basketball squads that appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 1994 and 1995.

“I think (Grayson) had like eight interceptions his senior year, a bunch of those he returned for touchdowns,” Montgomery said. “You look at him go play basketball, and you know, just his quickness, being able to explode off the floor, to be able to do so many different things, we’re excited about adding him and what he brings to our secondary.”

Grayson joined Holland Hall corner NuNu Campbell and Tahlequah linebacker Eli McWilliams, both December signees, to comprise TU's in-state high school signing class. Isaiah Epps, a graduate transfer from Kentucky and Jenks native, also joined TU during the early signing period.