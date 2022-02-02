Watch Now: Tulsa adds three to signing class, including Beggs' Kyron Grayson

Tulsa celebrated National Signing Day receiving letters-of-intent for three incoming Golden Hurricane, bringing its 2022 signing class total to 17, coach Philip Montgomery announced Wednesday.
The Golden Hurricane inked Beggs safety Kyron Grayson, along with defensive lineman Vontroy Malone and tight end Connor Vaugh, both from Texas, to add with the 14 future Hurricane who penned their letters to Tulsa during the early signing period in December.
Montgomery said National Signing Day was ”obviously another exciting day” while addressing media during a virtual conference.
“We’re excited about the additions we were able to add to this class today,” Montgomery said, “as well as the guys we were able to sign in December.”
Grayson, listed as a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect, announced Monday on Twitter his commitment to TU. He helped Beggs to an 11-3 record and state playoff run before the Demons lost to Washington in the 2A state semifinal game 14-6 on Dec. 3.
An Oklahoma Coaches’ Association All-State pick, Grayson played both sides of the ball for the Demons and stars for Beggs' basketball team; his uncle, Pooh Williamson, was part of back-to-back TU basketball squads that appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 1994 and 1995.
“I think (Grayson) had like eight interceptions his senior year, a bunch of those he returned for touchdowns,” Montgomery said. “You look at him go play basketball, and you know, just his quickness, being able to explode off the floor, to be able to do so many different things, we’re excited about adding him and what he brings to our secondary.”
Grayson joined Holland Hall corner NuNu Campbell and Tahlequah linebacker Eli McWilliams, both December signees, to comprise TU's in-state high school signing class. Isaiah Epps, a graduate transfer from Kentucky and Jenks native, also joined TU during the early signing period.
Like Grayson, Malone was a two-way star during his prep career, splitting time as a defensive lineman and tight end. During three seasons as a starter at Brazoswood High School, about an hour south of Houston, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound rusher compiled 152 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss and 15 sacks. He signed Wednesday morning during a Brazoswood signing ceremony after committing to TU on Monday.
"(Malone) is a big, big athlete," Montgomery said. "Playing basketball, multi-sport guy as well, but a guy that really carries his weight well, a guy that we feel like has got a big, big ceiling to him."
Coordinated by coach Jesse Williams, who TU promoted to run game coordinator last month, Malone joins an interior unit that limited opposing offenses to 142.3 rushing yards per game, 48th nationally.
"(Malone) fits what we look for in our defensive linemen," Montgomery said. "This is a young man that brings so much to the table."
Hailing from the Dallas-Fort Worth recruiting pipeline, Vaughn caught 28 passes for 438 yards his senior season at Lewisville Marcus High School. TU offered Vaughn during an official visit Jan. 23, and the 6-foot-5 tight end committed Jan. 26 via Twitter.
"This is a tight end that kind of has a lot of different tools in his tool belt, you know, a guy that can really get out and do a good job in a route combination, can stretch the field a little bit, especially up the seams," Montgomery said, "but does a great job blocking."
Tulsa's 2022 signing class included nine offensive players, seven defenders and one specialist.
Tulsa's 2022 signing class
DB;Kyron Grayson;6-1;175;Beggs, Okla. (Beggs High School)
DL;Vontroy Malone;6-5;235;Lake Jackson, Tex. (Brazoswood High School)
TE;Connor Vaughn;6-5;215;Flower Mound, Tex. (Marcus High School)
OL;Daniel Ademisoye;6-4-280;Canoga Park, Calif. (Sierra Canyon High School)
CB;NuNu Campbell;6-0;180;Tulsa (Holland Hall High School)
LS;Connor Cook;6-2;195;Dothan, Ala. (Dothan High School)
WR;Isaiah Epps;6-2;190;Jenks, Okla. (Univ. of Kentucky)
WR;Charles Hodge IV;6-1;165;Smithville, Tex. (Smithville High School)
LB;Eli McWilliams;6-3;230;Hulbert, Okla. (Tahlequah High School)
LB;Zack Neilsen;6-1;220;Brisbane, Australia (Albany Creek State)
DL;Tai Newhouse;6-3;290;Lawrence, Kan. (Free State High School)
WR;Nick Rempart;6-2;190;Batavia, Ill. (Tyler Junior College)
DL;Jayden Simon;6-3;305;Tacoma, Wash. (Univ. of Colorado)
WR;Keith Wheeler II;6-1;175;Humble, Tex. (Atoscocita High School)
QB;Cardell Williams;6-2;180;Houston, Tex. (Westfield High School)
OL;Tanyon Zachary;6-5;275;Lubbock, Tex. (Cooper High School)
WR;Devan Williams;6-2;185;Temple, Tex. (Temple High School)