Watch Now: TU men's soccer earns NCAA first-round bye; will host second-round match on Sunday

The Tulsa men’s soccer team earned the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament, which gets underway this week.
The seeding is the highest in program history for the Hurricane, who will host a second-round match on Sunday at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
TU (15-1-1) will take on the winner of the first-round match between Missouri State (17-1-0) and Creighton (8-7-2), set for Thursday in Springfield, Missouri. The time for Sunday’s match has not been released.
Tulsa clinched the American Athletic Conference’s automatic NCAA bid Sunday with a 2-1 win over UCF in the finals of the conference tournament.
“We’re excited to host the second round game and earn a top-16 seed as that is an excellent accomplishment,” Tulsa coach Tom McIntosh said in a news release. “I am proud of our team for taking home two trophies and we are excited about the opportunity to compete for another one.”
The Golden Hurricane captured wins over both the Bears and Bluejays during the regular season, including a 2-1 win over Creighton in Omaha (Aug. 26) and a 3-0 shutout against Missouri State at the Hurricane Stadium (Sept. 3).
“We know Missouri State and Creighton are both good teams,” McIntosh said.
“Obviously we played them a long time ago, but we are familiar with both programs and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing either one of them on Sunday.”
This will be Tulsa’s 12th NCAA appearance and first since the 2016 season. TU has a 9-10-2 mark in the NCAA tournament, making quarterfinal appearance in 2004 and 2009.
The Golden Hurricane tallied an 8-1-1 mark in AAC play and earned both The American regular season and tournament titles.