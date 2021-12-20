Watch Now: TU defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17, to finish season 7-6

After the game started with a 100-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff — the fourth given up by TU this season — Brin went to work and orchestrated a drive that resulted in a touchdown by Shamari Brooks. The Hurricane also scored on its second drive on a pass from Brin to Josh Johnson, who had a sixth 100-yard outing as part of a 1,000-yard season.

“We had to go back and set the tone on our end,” Brin said. “I’m glad that we did that because I think it set the tone for the rest of the game.”

TU also scored on a fourth-quarter catch by tight end Ethan Hall and benefited from three field goals from Zack Long, who set the program record for most field goals in a season with 22 makes on 23 attempts.

“We definitely wanted to get points there, preferably touchdowns, but Zack did a great job of putting it through the goalposts like he has all season,” Brin said. “We have a lot of trust in him.”

Throughout the game, the Hurricane relied on its defense as it has done all season. Although defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie has moved on to his new role at TCU, there was no letdown with cornerbacks coach Carton Buckels overseeing the unit.