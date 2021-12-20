Watch Now: TU defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17, to finish season 7-6

CONWAY, S.C. — At midfield on the teal turf, the University of Tulsa celebrated a season that started one way and ended completely different.
After losing four of its first five games, the resilient Hurricane regrouped and rallied to win its final four including Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl, a 30-17 victory against Old Dominion at Brooks Stadium.
“We pushed each other to be better each and every day and guys just continued to work and grind,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “This team, maybe as much as anybody has since we’ve been here, earned this season and earned this championship.”
TU moved to 7-6 and delivered a winning season for a second year in a row — something that hasn’t happened in a decade — by controlling the second half in every facet. The Monarchs had possession of the football for a total of less than five minutes in the third and fourth quarters.
Helping the Hurricane eat up the clock was its ability to avoid turnovers, which have been an issue throughout the season. Quarterback Davis Brin, selected MVP in voting by media, was efficient and error-free while throwing for 285 yards and two touchdowns.
“(Not having any turnovers is) huge,” Montgomery said. “You go back and you look at our games when we controlled the football like that, took care of the football like that, good things usually happen for us.”
After the game started with a 100-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff — the fourth given up by TU this season — Brin went to work and orchestrated a drive that resulted in a touchdown by Shamari Brooks. The Hurricane also scored on its second drive on a pass from Brin to Josh Johnson, who had a sixth 100-yard outing as part of a 1,000-yard season.
“We had to go back and set the tone on our end,” Brin said. “I’m glad that we did that because I think it set the tone for the rest of the game.”
TU also scored on a fourth-quarter catch by tight end Ethan Hall and benefited from three field goals from Zack Long, who set the program record for most field goals in a season with 22 makes on 23 attempts.
“We definitely wanted to get points there, preferably touchdowns, but Zack did a great job of putting it through the goalposts like he has all season,” Brin said. “We have a lot of trust in him.”
Throughout the game, the Hurricane relied on its defense as it has done all season. Although defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie has moved on to his new role at TCU, there was no letdown with cornerbacks coach Carton Buckels overseeing the unit.
TU, with its 13th starting lineup on defense in its 13th game, held Old Dominion to a season-low 257 yards for a Hurricane opponent. After his team had a poorly executed fake punt, cornerback Tyon Davis got possession back by punching out a would-be touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter for a touchback.
“That’s who our defense is,” Montgomery said. “We obviously put our defense in a bad spot there, but to see them react and play the way they did and then that play in particular, what a huge, huge play in the game.”
After four consecutive victories, TU heads into the offseason brimming with confidence. The 2022 season is slated to begin Sept. 3 at Wyoming.
“This team is really, really good if we play the way we played the past four games,” Davis said. “I’m sure we’ll be talking about it all offseason how well we ended and how we can just keep that success going into next season.
“I’ve already looked at the schedule … so I’m already focused on next season and how we can use this momentum to help us win a lot more games next year.”