Less than a week before the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide dialogue about social injustice, Derrick Gragg was intrigued by a job posting for a newly created position with the NCAA.
“Three or four days after that, the world shifted and our nation in particular,” Gragg said. “What we’re going through now with the social unrest, it became a movement. One of the committee members said to me in my last interview for this job, ‘Think of this not as your next job but as an opportunity to be part of a movement.’”
In accepting the position to become the NCAA’s senior vice president for inclusion, education and community engagement, Gragg chose to leave the University of Tulsa, where he had been athletic director for more than seven years. The move was announced Wednesday.
“Whenever you change career paths it’s always a difficult decision ... but this is an opportunity that I probably would have looked at no matter where I was in my career, just based on my background and where I grew up — the son of a mother who integrated a high school with a handful of other Black students in 1965 in Huntsville, Alabama,” Gragg said. “I’ve kind of been a pioneer wherever I’ve gone.”
Gragg will stay at TU until Sept. 17 and will start at the NCAA at its Indianapolis headquarters Oct. 5. An interim athletic director hasn’t been identified.
“Derrick’s leadership truly will be missed,” TU interim president Janet Levit said. “He recognizes that the student in student-athlete always comes first. Even while building a championship culture for the Golden Hurricane, his focus was always on helping students succeed in the classroom as well as on the field.”
During his tenure, Gragg weathered multiple changes in university leadership and widespread financial challenges while overseeing the Hurricane’s move into a new conference. He hired six head coaches, most notably Philip Montgomery (football) and Frank Haith (men’s basketball).
In six seasons in the American Athletic Conference, TU has won the second-most league championships with 19 conference titles and has had 18 second-place finishes.
“My main job was to usher us into the American Athletic Conference, which is obviously the most prestigious athletic conference we’ve been involved in in the history of the institution,” Gragg said. “We’ve basically been able to continue the success that we had in Conference USA. That’s not just athletically but academically as well. ... I’m really proud of the championships we’ve been able to win. We’ve maintained a 3.0 or better GPA across the board my entire seven years here.”
Budget woes have been an issue at TU in recent years, prompting the difficult decision to eliminate the men’s golf program. Gragg, Montgomery and Haith also have voluntarily taken substantial pay cuts, and staff reductions resulted in Gragg not having an executive assistant for the last several years.
“Everybody knows that we’ve had some budget concerns, but everybody has budget concerns,” Gragg said Wednesday. “In particular now with the COVID situation, I think (staying afloat financially in) higher education and college sports in general is going to be difficult.”
A former Vanderbilt receiver, Gragg has interviewed for other positions in college athletics in recent years. He was a finalist for the Arkansas athletic director job in December 2017.
For the NCAA, Gragg will be the chief inclusion and diversity officer, will serve on the senior management team and will lead the leadership development office. He has worked in college athletics for more than 20 years including seven years as athletic director at Eastern Michigan before coming to TU.
“Derrick brings exceptional experience and knowledge to the NCAA, and we look forward to his strong leadership around diversity, inclusion and equity policies and procedures for the Association,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “As a former FBS football student-athlete and longtime athletics administrator in roles in many segments of Division I, Derrick understands the intercollegiate landscape and will be able to formulate relationships where the NCAA can work with constituencies to build more inclusive environments, which will enhance the experiences of student-athletes, coaches and athletics administrators. We welcome him and his family to Indianapolis.”
Gragg will act as a national ambassador tasked with promoting the NCAA core values of diversity and inclusion while leaning on his experience within athletic departments. He has been the chairman for the American’s racial equality action group in addition to roles on various other national and conference committees.
“Derrick has had a distinguished record in many important roles, and throughout his career has always prioritized the academic, social and athletic needs and well-being of his student-athletes,” American commissioner Mike Aresco said. “As we address fundamental concerns regarding racial justice and social equality in our country and among the NCAA membership, I cannot think of anyone better equipped for this important position at such a critical time. Derrick will make a difference, and the entire NCAA community and our young people searching for opportunities will benefit from his guidance, experience, and wisdom.”
See images from TU football practice