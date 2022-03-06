Watch Now: Jeriah Horne's buzzer-beater from half court gives TU stunning 73-72 win over UCF

The University of Tulsa men’s basketball team did not lead Sunday’s home finale at the Reynolds Center until Jeriah Horne’s 60-foot, desperation heave fell through the net about a half-second after the final buzzer, giving TU a 73-72 win over UCF.

TU (10-19, 4-14) trailed by two points as Horne gathered a rebound from a missed UCF free throw with 2.8 seconds to go. He took three dribbles and went in-and-out by a UCF defender before flipping the ball from his fingertips.

Horne, who finished the game with 21 points, said he knew the shot had a chance when he let it go.

“It felt good coming off,” Horne said. “Me and my teammate, (Anthony Pritchard), we always shoot half-court shots and stuff, messing around with each other.”

“All I saw was one of our leading scorers get the ball and take matters into his own hands,” said Darien Jackson, who led the Golden Hurricane with 22 points during his senior day celebration, “and he got the dub for us.”

After the shot, TU’s bench cleared and chased Horne toward the far end of the court near the Reynolds Center student section and tackled him in celebration. Jackson compared Horne’s shot to Elijah Joiner’s game-winner against Wichita State in 2020.

By coincidence, Jackson wore a hoodie depicting a photo of TU coach Frank Haith celebrating Joiner’s game-winner two seasons ago into the locker room Sunday.

“I wore that hoodie. I’ve got it in my locker,” Jackson said, “I was like, ‘I have to wear something that was one of the greatest moments of my life being here at TU.’ I guess this right here just topped it.’”

“Obviously, we’ve had so many things go against us this year. We needed a break,” Haith said. “This team has been working so hard. It was good to see something positive happen.”

The Golden Hurricane now moves on to play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, starting with Thursday’s 2 p.m. opener against Wichita State. Tulsa is the 10th seed in the 11-team field, and Wichita State is the No. 7 seed. Thursday’s winner will face No. 2 seed SMU at 6 p.m. Friday.

TULSA 73, UCF 72

UCF (17-11): Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Mbacke Diong 0-1 1-4 1, Walker 8-14 2-4 19, Green 7-16 0-2 19, D.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Perry 6-10 4-6 17, Freeman 2-5 2-2 7, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 2, Fuller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 9-18 72.

TULSA (10-19): Horne 7-17 2-2 21, Idowu 3-6 1-3 7, Draine 1-6 0-0 3, Haywood 0-4 0-2 0, Jackson 8-12 3-3 22, Griffin 4-9 4-4 15, Konstantynovskyi 2-2 1-4 5, Gaston-Chapman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 11-18 73.

Halftime: UCF 36-27. 3-Point Goals: UCF 9-25 (Green 5-12, Freeman 1-2, Walker 1-2, D.Johnson 1-4, Perry 1-5), Tulsa 12-29 (Horne 5-11, Jackson 3-4, Griffin 3-6, Draine 1-6, Haywood 0-2). Rebounds: UCF 34 (Mbacke Diong 8), Tulsa 34 (Horne 9). Assists: UCF 15 (D.Johnson 9), Tulsa 12 (Haywood 5). Total Fouls: UCF 19, Tulsa 13. A: 3,587 (8,355).

