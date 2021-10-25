Watch Now: Hall of Famer Drew Pearson to be honored at TU's game against Navy on Friday

Pearson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August as part of the Class of 2021, becoming the fourth former Hurricane to make the Hall of Fame. The others are Bob St. Clair (1990), Jim Finks and Steve Largent (1995).
Before a legendary career with the Dallas Cowboys, Pearson played at TU in 1970-72. He originally was a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of college, he played in the NFL for 11 years, catching 489 passes for 7,822 yards. He helped the Cowboys make three Super Bowl appearances and clinch a victory in Super Bowl XII in 1978.
Pearson, who was selected All-Pro three times and to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the ‘70s, was known as “Mr. Clutch” for his series of game-winning plays including the Hail Mary reception from Roger Staubach against the Vikings in 1975.
At TU, Pearson had 55 catches for 1,119 yards and six touchdowns in his career. He was selected to the university’s athletic hall of fame in 1985.
Kickoff for Friday’s game against Navy is 6:30 p.m. at Chapman Stadium.
Photos: Drew Pearson's Hall of Fame career
