Watch Now: Guerin Emig: TU's 2020 joyride gives way to 2021 season-opening crash

Philip Montgomery addressed reporters after Tulsa’s 19-17 loss to UC Davis on Thursday night and said what all coaches do after suffering unforeseen, unbelievable season-opening setbacks:

“One game doesn’t make our season.”

He’s right, of course. The Hurricane has 11 games to plug the 111 holes exposed by the FCS Aggies. The squad can get its stuff together and get some things done between now and December.

But that one game Thursday night at Chapman Stadium...

Montgomery has an orca of a sales job convincing his fan base it isn’t as bleak as it appears.

TU defended OK considering it was missing some key pieces on that side of the ball. The Hurricane needed to defend better, as proven by UC Davis quarterback Hunter Rodrigues’ career-high 311 passing yards.

We all knew it was going to be a bear replacing Zaven Collins, the best defensive player in program history. Thursday reminded us that obvious fact, and that subbing for twin 2020 cornerbacks Allie Green and Akayleb Evans, both now at Missouri, is going to be a tiger.

“It’s not going to be perfect,” safety Kendarin Ray said in postgame.