Watch Now: Guerin Emig: TU's 2020 joyride gives way to 2021 season-opening crash

Philip Montgomery addressed reporters after Tulsa’s 19-17 loss to UC Davis on Thursday night and said what all coaches do after suffering unforeseen, unbelievable season-opening setbacks:
“One game doesn’t make our season.”
He’s right, of course. The Hurricane has 11 games to plug the 111 holes exposed by the FCS Aggies. The squad can get its stuff together and get some things done between now and December.
But that one game Thursday night at Chapman Stadium...
Montgomery has an orca of a sales job convincing his fan base it isn’t as bleak as it appears.
TU defended OK considering it was missing some key pieces on that side of the ball. The Hurricane needed to defend better, as proven by UC Davis quarterback Hunter Rodrigues’ career-high 311 passing yards.
We all knew it was going to be a bear replacing Zaven Collins, the best defensive player in program history. Thursday reminded us that obvious fact, and that subbing for twin 2020 cornerbacks Allie Green and Akayleb Evans, both now at Missouri, is going to be a tiger.
“It’s not going to be perfect,” safety Kendarin Ray said in postgame.
No, it isn’t. But it has to be good enough to beat an FCS team that lost to Eastern Washington or Weber State last spring.
It has be worlds better on TU’s offense.
“Offense is about timing and rhythm and jelling,” Montgomery said. “Most of the time it was us stopping us ... We had some things open. We missed them.”
Davis Brin, the latest Montgomery quarterback in search of Dane Evans’ 5-year-old steady productivity, started cold and finished 15-of-28 for 201 yards and two interceptions.
Brin found Keylon Stokes for a 61-yard completion to inflate his stat line, but threw short most of the night. Consider it the latest ominous sign for a Montgomery passing attack that has dripped away since Evans graduated.
TU did have success handing off to Deneric Prince (151 yards) and Shamari Brooks (80 more). Prince gave the Hurricane a 59-yard touchdown burst and 17-13 third-quarter lead, then turned around and ripped off another big gainer just inside the UC Davis 10-yard line.
Only, the run’s final 40 yards were nullifed by JuanCarlos Santana’s illegal blindside block downfield.
“A crucial point in the game,” Montgomery called it.
Sure was. TU never scored again. The Hurricane threatened on its final drive, until UC Davis defensive back Chris Venable forced Stokes to fumble through the back of the end zone.
The Hurricane’s third turnover was its game-ender, the last in a string of regrettable plays beginning, essentially, with that blindside block on Prince’s run.
There were personal fouls, false starts and offsides from that point. More old deflating mistakes that stained Montgomery’s run as TU coach from 2017-19.
The Hurricane cut down on some of those errors last year. Mostly, they rode Collins’ excellence, a top hat full of magic and enough resilience to make coaches cry for joy.
What a ride it was.
What a crash Thursday night at Chapman Stadium.
Now Montgomery must put the pieces back together before taking his team to Oklahoma State next Saturday and to Ohio State Sept. 18.
Given Thursday’s result, any worry about that trudge forward?
“Oh no, no worry. We know what kind of team we have,” Stokes said. “We know what team we’re capable of being.”
They do have time, I’ll give him that. Let’s see what these young men are made of the next two weeks and beyond.
“A lot season ahead of us,” Ray said.
“We’ve gotta come together and go back to work,” Montgomery said. “Work has never been our issue.”
I doubt it will be an issue this season.
It’s just based on what I saw Thursday night, there are so many problems ahead of effort. I tend to wonder how many can be fixed through 11 games over the coming three months.