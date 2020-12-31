Watch Now: Brawl breaks out following TU-MSU bowl game; TU's Kendarin Ray helped off field after getting hit in head

FORT WORTH, Texas — A dramatic University of Tulsa season marked by thrilling conclusions and rampant schedule disruptions featured one final twist, an ugly brawl after the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday.
After the Hurricane stumbled 28-26 to Mississippi State at Amon G. Carter Stadium, players from both teams were throwing punches instead of exchanging postgame handshakes, a wild scene that lasted several minutes while staffers and security tried to separate them.
“I hate that it happened,” TU coach Philip Montgomery told the Tulsa World via a team spokesman. “There’s no place in our game for that, and I don’t want it to be part of our game.”
ESPN cameras captured a portion of the fight, including TU safety TieNeal Martin getting kicked in the head, igniting the situation further.
“I’m not going to comment a lot about it,” a visibly shaken Montgomery said immediately after the game. “The one thing I’ll say is our program, our guys, we’re a team that is going to stand up for each other and we’re going to battle.
“We talk about faith, family, football, and family’s going to take care of family. We’re a team that has battled all year long. We battled again today. From that standpoint, our guys are going to continue to protect each other and we’ll go from there.”
Although Montgomery’s initial comments seem to suggest his players got involved to defend a teammate, the origin of the postgame melee wasn’t clear. In the pregame warmups, the teams exchanged heated words that continued into the game, resulting in a handful of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties and several flare-ups throughout.
“During (pregame) warmup, a group of (TU players) circled around our warmup and were talking and things like that,” Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said. “I haven’t seen enough film to let us entirely off the hook on this thing ... but we haven’t had any trouble with that sort of thing all season. Other than a thing here or there, we really haven’t had any trouble with that. I don’t know if (TU has) or not.”
The Hurricane, which hadn’t experienced anything this season remotely like what happened Thursday, had at least one player injured in the fight. Safety Kendarin Ray had to be helped off the field, having been hit in the head with a helmet and likely sustaining a concussion.
“I wasn’t in the middle of it,” running back Corey Taylor II said. “Obviously, the No. 1 goal is to keep our guys safe. I hope that was Mississippi State’s goal as well. We got our guys back in the locker room. It was good to see everybody. Hopefully everyone made it out OK.”
TU released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the brawl: “The University of Tulsa is reviewing the conduct that followed today’s bowl game. We take this incident very seriously and will respond appropriately after the review is complete.”
On a soggy and cold day, what transpired after the game was more disappointing than the 22nd-ranked Hurricane’s performance in which it outgained an SEC team by more than 200 yards but struggled to produce points. Two interceptions from quarterback Zach Smith were costly, in particular a pick-six late in the third quarter.
On that play, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes dropped back to snag the floated pass, then raced 90 yards to the end zone. The touchdown appeared to be called back because of a penalty, but in a significant swing it wound up being against TU.
A bizarre line-drive punt was plucked by walk-on linebacker Trevor Reh, giving the Hurricane excellent field position and leading to a touchdown from Taylor in his career finale. The two-point conversion failed, and TU trailed 21-19.
Mississippi State (4-7) was awarded a crucial but controversial first down in the red zone and scored on the next play, making a Hurricane comeback seem improbable but not impossible given its knack for late-game heroics.
A lengthy pass-heavy drive followed, and TU was back inside the 10-yard line when Smith threw another interception. He went on to connect with Keylon Stokes for a late touchdown, but the Bulldogs recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock, celebrating on the field before the fight began.
“Whatever happened at the end of the game is just what happened at the end of the game,” TU safety Cristian Williams said. “Both teams went out and fought hard (during the game).”