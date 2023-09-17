Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Football games bring together more Oklahomans than any other activity or occasion, and Saturday was especially significant on the University of Tulsa campus.

For only the 11th time in 110 years, the University of Oklahoma Sooners were in Tulsa for a clash with the Golden Hurricane. The result: At TU’s 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium, there was the first home-game sellout since 2009.

An additional result: At Chapman Commons (the 5-acre lawn at TU’s south entrance), there was a pregame tailgate party during which 14,000 fans congregated for a good time that included live music, food ranging from simple to extravagant, drinks ranging from soft to potent, and carnival rides for kids.

There were scores of tents outfitted with clever decorations and televisions tuned to college football games. Tent spaces were provided free of charge. At one TU-sponsored tent positioned at the center of Chapman Commons, free snacks and drinks were available.

While Oklahoma State’s impressive tailgating has become a lucrative enterprise, TU doesn’t use its pregame tailgating as a revenue generator. Instead, it is considering a marketing tool for the university.

For any TU faculty members, staff members and student groups who desire a pregame party space, the university provides a 10-foot-by-10-foot tent with a table and chairs. There is no charge. The University of Tulsa Alumni Association has a substantial setup for social mixing.

Before Saturday, the greatest turnout for a TU pregame tailgate party was 7,000 before last year’s homecoming game against SMU.

“It’s an old cliché, but it’s true: If you build it, they will come,” said Jerry Ostroski, a former Golden Hurricane All-American offensive lineman whose son Owen now is a TU sophomore defensive end.

“When TU developed the Chapman Commons (in 2008),” Jerry Ostoski said, “it gave the university the natural green space to hold events like this.”

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione says he was dazzled by TU’s pregame spectacle.

“The game-day atmosphere all around the campus – not just at Chapman Stadium, but all around the campus – is just fantastic,” Castiglione said. “I literally drove around just to see how everyone was activating the different spaces. They’ve done an outstanding job.

“Blocks and blocks and blocks away from the stadium, there were tailgaters. It shows the potential that exists here.”

For the 2:30 p.m. kickoff and what ultimately would be an OU victory, the temperature was a comfortable 79 degrees. That in itself was a reason to celebrate. On June 24-Sept. 8, there were 50 days during which Tulsa’s high temperature was at least 93 degrees. On 17 of those days, the high was at least 100.

Before 2015, when TU became committed to a greater level of fan engagement and a more orchestrated pregame party, “it was pretty casual around here,” TU Athletic Director Rick Dickson said. “A few pop-up tents.”

Dickson was jarred by what he describes as the “low oxygen, low energy” fan response to TU football and basketball during the 2021-22 school year. Dickson challenged his staff to improve the fan experience at games and to more aggressively market TU sports and tickets. Dickson also fired men’s basketball coach Frank Haith in March 2022 and football coach Philip Montgomery in November.

As TU’s president since the summer of 2021, Brad Carson has been very publicly supportive of Hurricane athletics. Carson’s advocacy has been a blessing for the TU athletic department, Dickson states.

This is Dickson’s memory of a 2021 conversation he had with Carson:

Dickson: “We’ve got to create energy.”

Carson: “Tell me what that means.”

Dickson: “We’ve got to build a village of celebration.”

From that point, there was a much more aggressive approach to pregame entertainment on Chapman Commons, and that process crested with Saturday’s OU game.

Jason Malay has a fancy title: he is TU’s senior associate athletic director of external relations. During football season, he oversees TU’s tailgate planning.

Malay remembers a 2021 meeting that involved representatives from all facets of the university, including the sororities and fraternities.

“There were some people in the room who had never been tailgating,” Malay recalled. “They thought there was some sort of program they had to go through. I was like, ‘No. You have something to eat. You have a drink. You hang out with your friends. You have a good time.’ ”

Asked how many university personnel are required for the coordination of the Chapman Commons party, along with tailgating scattered throughout the campus, Malay replied, “It’s all hands on deck. If you have a job in this athletic department, you’re helping out there on a game day. That’s how it works.”

Mike Bartlett was a University of Tulsa tennis athlete in 1959-63. For 60 years, he and his wife, Sharon, have attended Hurricane football games.

With regard to the development of a flourishing tailgate culture, Bartlett said, “There were a few vans and trucks along Eighth Street, right there by the stadium, but nothing like this. It’s amazing what we have now.

“It’s a much more welcoming atmosphere than there used to be. It’s great to see the OU people here this weekend. Hey, I’m a TU guy, but I’m an OU fan, too.”

On Aug. 16, H.A. Chapman Stadium was the site of a rock concert featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper. It was the stadium’s first live-music event since 1990, and TU officials indicate that there may be more concerts to come.

There was a revenue consideration in the decision to bring Def Leppard and friends to 11th and Harvard, but, Ostroski said, “it was great marketing for the university. I attended that show and I saw a lot of people who were visiting the University of Tulsa for the first time.”

“President Carson has ideas and he takes chances,” Ostroski added. “I commend him for that.”

When Dickson states that “there is great value is having people on our campus,” he is alluding to the potential that some of the Saturday tailgaters ultimately may decide to purchase season tickets, become donors and “one become real supporters of University of Tulsa athletics.”

“Having (14,000) people on Chapman Commons – it creates energy,” Dickson said. “Those people might bring other people in the future.

“The explanation on this is simple. There was a vision and plan. There was a buy-in and resources (from the university administration). There was execution. To see it taking off is rewarding for everybody.”

