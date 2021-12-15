Update: TU's first letter of intent comes from Australia; 12 total players sign

The University of Tulsa’s first letter of intent Wednesday came from the other side of the world.

Linebacker Zachary Neilsen signed with the Hurricane shortly after 7 a.m. Tulsa time, 11 p.m. in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Neilsen is originally from New Mexico and will enroll for the spring semester.

TU had nine players send in their letters in the first hour of signing day and followed with three more before 10 a.m., bringing the total to a dozen.

The others who signed: offensive lineman Tanyon Zachary, wide receiver Charles Hodge IV, wide receiver Nick Rempert, quarterback Cardell Williams, long snapper Connor Cook, cornerback NuNu Campbell, wide receiver Keith Wheeler II, defensive lineman Tai Newhouse, wide receiver Devan Williams, linebacker Eli McWilliams and offensive lineman Daniel Ademisoye.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.