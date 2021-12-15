 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: TU's first letter of intent comes from Australia; 11 total players sign so far
0 Comments

Update: TU's first letter of intent comes from Australia; 11 total players sign so far

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 10, 2021 video. Tulsa Golden Hurricane football coach says early signing period has had both positive and negative impacts on the sports. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

The University of Tulsa’s first letter of intent Wednesday came from the other side of the world.

Linebacker Zachary Neilsen signed with the Hurricane shortly after 7 a.m. Tulsa time, 11 p.m. in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Neilsen, who is originally from New Mexico, will enroll for the spring semester.

TU had nine players send in their letters in the first hour of signing day and followed with two more in the second hour. One additional player is expected to sign Wednesday, bringing the total to 12.

The others who have signed: offensive lineman Tanyon Zachary, wide receiver Charles Hodge IV, wide receiver Nick Rempert, quarterback Cardell Williams, long snapper Connor Cook, cornerback NuNu Campbell, wide receiver Keith Wheeler II, defensive lineman Tai Newhouse, wide receiver Devan Williams and linebacker Eli McWilliams.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert