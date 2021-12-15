Update: TU's first letter of intent comes from Australia; 11 total players sign so far

The University of Tulsa’s first letter of intent Wednesday came from the other side of the world.

Linebacker Zachary Neilsen signed with the Hurricane shortly after 7 a.m. Tulsa time, 11 p.m. in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Neilsen, who is originally from New Mexico, will enroll for the spring semester.

TU had nine players send in their letters in the first hour of signing day and followed with two more in the second hour. One additional player is expected to sign Wednesday, bringing the total to 12.

The others who have signed: offensive lineman Tanyon Zachary, wide receiver Charles Hodge IV, wide receiver Nick Rempert, quarterback Cardell Williams, long snapper Connor Cook, cornerback NuNu Campbell, wide receiver Keith Wheeler II, defensive lineman Tai Newhouse, wide receiver Devan Williams and linebacker Eli McWilliams.

