Update: TU signs seven players during first hour of signing day

Update (8 a.m.): The University of Tulsa received all seven of its anticipated letters of intent during the first hour of signing day Wednesday.

Joining the Hurricane were wide receivers Ashton Schumann, Grayson Tempest, Mari Smith, Matthew Ogunrin and Jahrid Hughes, defensive lineman James Eaglin and safety Devin Robinson.

Two others, offensive lineman Kasen Carpenter and defensive end Elijah Wilson, remain committed to TU but told the Tulsa World they are not planning to sign this week while the coaching staff remains unassembled.

A key piece in Kevin Wilson’s first signing class, former Bixby running back Braylin Presley signed paperwork this week to complete his transfer to TU from Oklahoma State.​

During the two weeks since being introduced as the University of Tulsa’s coach, Kevin Wilson has been busy.

In addition to helping prepare Ohio State for the College Football Playoff as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator, Wilson has been trying to figure out what his first-year Hurricane team will look like.

Ahead of the early signing day Wednesday, Wilson did his best recruiting job when persuading quarterback Braylon Braxton to exit the portal and stay at TU. He then landed playmaker Braylin Presley out of the portal as a coveted transfer from OSU.

Wilson has continued to re-recruit other players who opted to enter the portal after Philip Montgomery’s dismissal while working to keep the remainder from choosing to leave. Some are undecided about their future.

“We’re going to work here these first couple weeks, really just try to connect with our team here,” Wilson said Dec. 6.

“In this day and age of the portal, we’ve just got to make sure these kids know we want them. I’m not bringing in players.

“We can talk about it, see what’s out there. … You’d better make sure they fit your community, make sure they fit your school, and most importantly for me, make sure they fit our locker room.”

Wilson, whose staff has not been hired, inherited a short list of high school players who previously committed to Montgomery and his assistants. Of the eight who didn’t decommit amid the coaching change, six told the Tulsa World they plan to sign with the Hurricane this week.

Among those is Union defensive back Devin Robinson, who switched to Washington State before flipping back to TU after meeting with Wilson. His teammate, wide receiver Grayson Tempest, received an offer from Wilson last week and committed Monday.

With seven players expected to sign Wednesday and with the addition of Presley, Wilson has a jumpstart on a recruiting class that will take more of a shape between now and February.