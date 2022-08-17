Unsung supporting staff play major role in TU football operation

Watching a University of Tulsa football practice, one can’t help but notice all the extra people out on the field and on the sidelines helping the players and coaches.

Each time the Golden Hurricane takes the field, an army is supporting it, whether it is students handing out water, managers helping shag balls and putting out equipment like tackling dummies, or even people perched up on the scissor lift filming the action.

The team couldn’t function smoothly without the support staff filling often-overlooked but important roles, especially during the past couple of weeks of “fall camp” when temperatures have routinely reached the high 90s or even topped 100 degrees.

“We think very highly of our training staff, equipment staff, everyone that helps us prepare to do what we have to do and go out there every day,” said TU offensive lineman Dillon Wade. “I would like to give thanks to them. I appreciate everything they do; we all love them and care for them just like they’re players. We look at them as equals, because we’re all here together.”

Jacob Peerson can be seen in the midst of the action during practices, feeding balls to the quarterbacks during drills and even setting the ball in place during pseudo-scrimmages.

“I’m right in the middle of all of it, I really enjoy it,” said Peerson, a former Berryhill football player who is in his fifth year at TU. “I kind of came in trying to find some extra ways to help pay for school and found this. I’ve built a lot of personal relationships with a lot of the players and it’s kind of turned into a lot of friendships.”

Julia Rush is also part of the crew, helping move equipment around during practice and one of two managers in charge of maintaining the headsets that the coaches will use on game days.

“I grew up around football, I worked with my high school football team for a couple of years, and I thought if I could get some extra scholarship money doing it in college, I might as well, because it is a fun time,” said Rush, a junior who is a speech pathology major. “It’s a good environment, I have a lot of good friends, made some good connections.”

That group is overseen by Nick Baril, Director of Athletic Equipment, who is relatively new in that position but has extensive experience working with the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football and Oklahoma State when he was a student there. Typically, he has a staff of about 10 helping out during practices.

“The main mindset is that we take all the stressors off of the student-athletes and the coaches in the aspect of setting things up for practice,” Baril said, “worrying about what they’re going to wear, worrying about any sort of equipment requests or needs they may have, so we always try to be servicing the players and coaches.

“Every single thing you see at practice gets set up by our student workers, whether it is a football, whether it is a goalpost pad, whether it is a 2-ton blocking sled. It is all set up by our awesome student workers.”

Kriztien Slackter is starting his sophomore year at TU and, as part of the training staff, hands out water during practice, focusing on the offensive line group.

“It’s just really fun to interact,” said Slackter, who wants to become an athletic trainer. “I played high school football, O-Line and D-Line, and I miss it in a way, and this is fulfilling, just being out here with the team, being able to participate, interact with the guys, give them water, have them over for dinner and stuff. It’s really awesome.”

Slackter is one of about 15 students who are usually dressed in orange Gatorade shirts, helping keep the players hydrated, as part of the training staff supervised by Director of Sports Medicine Chris Nerio. In his 17th year at TU, the past five in his current position, Nerio spends practice watching for signs of injury, so he’s thankful for his army of helpers.

“They are a huge part; it would be a hard job to do without all of these student workers that we have,” Nerio said. “Kids that want to be around sports, they want to help out the team. All those kids work hard, they put in hours that a lot of people don’t see. They don’t just show up at practice and hand out water. They’ll help make ice bags, prepare the ice tubs for us, help us bring stuff over to re-stock; they’ll help us load and unload the truck on away trips, things like that.”

And as Slackter and Peerson each noted, support staff members develop friendships with the players.

“I feel pretty safe; all the guys are a good time, they’re just funny,” Rush said of her interactions with the team. “I’ve got my few players who I’m friends with, who I’ll see outside of actual practice. All the players, they’re very respectful, they’re very polite with whatever I do for them and whatever they need from me.”

As part of the film crew, Grace Crawley admits she has a fear of heights, yet she still spends a full two-hour practice session about 35 feet high up on a scissor lift overlooking the field, by herself, exposed to the hot sun, filming the action.

“I do have a fear of heights, but it’s just something that I’ve learned, it’s tough, to get over it,” said Crawley, a student in her fourth year. “If it’s very windy out, they’re not going to have us up and put us in a dangerous situation. I know when I’m up there it’s OK and it’s safe to be up there.

“I’ve played sports my whole life. I wasn’t coming here to play sports, but I saw an opportunity to be involved in sports, get a scholarship out of it and be around a program, so I interviewed and got the position. And through that, I’ve seen that my love is truly in sports and this is the field that I do want to work in, and I wouldn’t have known that, I don’t think, had I not been provided with this opportunity.”

The film crew includes several others up on different perches, another person holding a camera on a 20-foot-long stick so it films from above the players right behind the action, and even someone operating a small drone.

“We’re just trying to give as many pictures and as many angles that can help identify what is happening, to give coaches and players the good angles to see what all they need to correct and what all they’re doing good at,” said Martin Oteng, Director of Football Video, who supervises Crawley. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve added a few angles, just to kind of see things from a different perspective.”

After filming the drills and scrimmage activity, Oteng and his staff edit the footage into video clips that the coaches use to teach the players.

“Whenever we come in after, I typically do a lot of the editing from the main team portions and I make sure to get that out to the coaches,” Crawley said. “Some of it’s just cutting out extra film that doesn’t need to be in there, kind of wasted space, some of it is making sure that all of the angles match up the same place, so when the coaches go in and watch it, they can see the same play from three different angles.”

The coaches definitely appreciate the assistance.

“I think they’re extremely important,” said TU defensive coordinator Luke Olson. “Those guys work hard in practice and it’s hot, and Chris and his athletic training staff, they work extremely hard. Those kids are always around to help, and they understand how important it is in this heat, to keep these guys hydrated and ready to go on to the next drill. They do a really good job and we’re really appreciative to have them all out there with us.”