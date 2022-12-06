Unique resume as 'proven winner' brought Kevin Wilson to TU

In the University of Tulsa’s search for a football coach, Kevin Wilson presented a résumé like no one else’s.

Almost four decades of coaching including three as an offensive coordinator, 13 seasons with 10 or more victories, four national-championship games, six years as a Power Five head coach.

“I’ve worked at the two programs that have the highest winning percentage since World War II — Ohio State and Oklahoma,” Wilson said at his introductory news conference Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve also worked at the two schools (Indiana and Northwestern) that have the most losses in the history of college football. I can say we had success at all of those places.”

Wilson, 61, takes over a Hurricane program with a storied past but only one 10-win season in the previous decade. Philip Montgomery, who was 43-53 in eight seasons, was fired eight days ago, opening the door for Wilson to become a head coach again.

“I wasn’t necessarily chasing jobs,” he said. “I thought I had a chance to lead a program … and get a group of people to work together and build something that a university and a community and an alumni base and most importantly the players can take a lot of pride in. I was hoping for that opportunity.”

Following his time at Indiana, Wilson has been the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where the Buckeyes averaged 524.1 yards per game and 43.6 points per game in his six seasons. He also coached a pair of Heisman finalists and a handful of first-round NFL Draft picks.

Nine years spent at OU provided a level of familiarity with the state that will assist in recruiting, and Wilson also has experience at private institutions with high academic standards like TU’s.

“This is a great day for the University of Tulsa,” TU president Brad Carson said. “Coach Wilson is a proven winner and great fit for TU as he has a history of building programs where student-athletes succeed both in the classroom and on the gridiron.”

Wilson will coach Ohio State through the end of the season, with a playoff game against top-ranked Georgia on Dec. 31 with the winner advancing to the title game against Michigan or TCU on Jan. 9.

“I’ll be working through hopefully an opportunity to play two games,” Wilson said. “I’m standing here because of the success of our team, and I think it’s my obligation to finish up with that team and give that team a chance to chase a national championship.”

When he’s not preparing for the playoffs, Wilson will finalize his staff and focus on retooling a roster that has several players in the transfer portal amid the coaching change. One key player, quarterback Braylon Braxton, withdrew from the portal Tuesday.

“In this day and age of the portal, we’ve just got to make sure these kids know we want them,” Wilson said. “I’m not hitting the road to go find players. I want to see what our players are about. We’ll have time with the second signing day.”

Despite being a renowned offensive coordinator and calling plays at Indiana, Wilson said he doesn’t plan to do that for the Hurricane, choosing to delegate that responsibility to an assistant.

“Now that we’ve added a 10th coach … you can now have five (assistants) on offense, five on defense plus me,” he said. “I think that would give me a chance to be a little bit more on both fields (in practice).

“I would as an offensive-oriented guy make sure that the offense was the way I thought it needed to go and be part of it, but would I call plays? I think it would be in my trust and confidence if we had an offensive coordinator that that person was the play-caller.”

Wilson talked for close to an hour to a packed room filled with donors, media and blue balloons. He became emotional when speaking about his family, which includes his wife, Angela, and their five kids.

“I know the sacrifices that have been made,” he said. “I know the commitment that so many family members and coaches and players have done for me to be standing here. And I can tell you — it is an honor to be standing here.”