Union offensive lineman Bennett Ringleb commits to TU; Union's Shaker Reisig, Owasso's Tyler Rich receive offers

Offensive lineman Bennett Ringleb is the latest Union player to commit to new University of Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson.
Ringleb, who announced his commitment on social media, is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect in the Class of 2023.
After being hired in December, Wilson signed two Union players on the early signing day -- defensive back Devin Robinson and wide receiver Grayson Tempest.
Wilson and his now completed staff have been extending offers to Tulsa-area players including 2025 quarterback Shaker Reisig from Union and 2023 defensive lineman Tyler Rich from Owasso.