Ukraine native and Tulsa basketball player Konstantynosvskyi endures explosions, sirens during family calls

Playing basketball at Tulsa has not removed Nikita Konstantynovskyi from the escalation of Russia's war with Ukraine, nor its consequences on his parents and siblings residing in his hometown, Kyiv, Ukraine.

"It's so sad to hear once I'm on the phone with (family), like hearing all those bombs and like all those sirens go off every once in a while," said Konstantynovskyi, 20.

Konstantynovskyi is a triplet. His siblings, Nastya and Denys; mother, Natasha, 49; and father, Roman, 55, have remained in contact with him since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last Wednesday.

"I'm on the phone with them 24/7 or once I get a chance ... It's hard to see them be in a danger area and me being safe and I have everything in order for me to be successful here," said Konstantynovskyi, who first spoke with his family regarding the invasion after TU's loss at SMU last Wednesday night.

"(Wednesday is) when the things started getting worse. That's when they announced the war against us ... I heard the bombs landing on (Gostomel), and I got scared for my family," he said.

He was even visited during warmups by former United States President George W. Bush, who was in attendance at the game in Dallas.

"I talked to President (Bush) about the situation, you know, what's happening in Ukraine," Konstantynovskyi said.

"We are against the war and we don't want this to keep continuing on my land."

Konstantynovskyi shared two photos from his personal Twitter account Tuesday: the first a photo from Avangard Sports Complex in which he played youth basketball. The facility had striking red Ukrainian text on a blue and white banner running the visible length of the multi-story building, in the forefront an area of healthy juniper-green grass and a carefully planted row of bushes.

The second photo was of the same sports complex taken Tuesday, its glass windows blown out, presumably, from the detonation of an explosive device, its banner worn and damaged.

"I couldn't imagine Kyiv being, like in war, in fire," Konstantynovskyi says, "even in my nightmares, I couldn't imagine this day, what's happening right now."

The hoops in Kyiv are "competitive," he said, but Konstantynovskyi left home at 15 to fulfill his basketball dreams in the sport's birthplace, two years after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, which started in 2014 following the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The TU first-year forward transferred from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M last spring to play for the Golden Hurricane. Since arriving in Tulsa, Konstantynovskyi has been TU coach Frank Haith's enforcer, primarily protecting the paint in 23 appearances and nine starts. He averages 2.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Golden Hurricane host rival Wichita State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reynolds Center.

"I love my hometown, I love walking down the streets, I love hanging out with my friends. I love pretty much whatever is in Kyiv," Konstantynovskyi said. "Whatever I do on the basketball floor, I want to dedicate to Ukraine."

"I'm proud to be Ukrainian, because the Ukrainian people are strong and brave, that we can see based off the Ukrainian soldiers that are fighting for the land" he added. "I'm so proud of them."

Konstantynovskyi said he appreciated the "well-needed" global support for Ukraine.

"It will help us to finish this war," Konstantynovskyi said.

