Brawl breaks out following TU-MSU bowl game; TU's Kendarin Ray helped off field after getting hit in head

FORT WORTH, Texas – A dramatic University of Tulsa season marked by wild conclusions and schedule disruptions featured one final twist, an ugly brawl after the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday.
After the Hurricane stumbled 28-26 to Mississippi State at Amon G. Carter Stadium, players from both teams were throwing punches instead of exchanging postgame handshakes. ESPN cameras captured a portion of the fight including TU safety TieNeal Martin getting kicked in the head, igniting the situation further.
“I’m not going to comment a lot about it,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “The one thing I’ll say is our program, our guys, we’re a team that is going to stand up for each other and we’re going to battle.
“We talk about faith, family, football, and family’s going to take care of family. We’re a team that has battled all year long. We battled again today. From that standpoint, our guys are going to continue to protect each other and we’ll go from there.”
Although Montgomery’s comments seem to suggest his players got involved to defend a teammate, the origin of the postgame melee wasn’t clear. In the pregame warmups, the teams exchanged heated words that continued into the game, resulting in a handful of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties and several flare-ups throughout.
“During (pregame) warmup, a group of (TU players) circled around our warmup and were talking and things like that,” Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said. “I haven’t seen enough film to let us entirely off the hook on this thing ... but we haven’t had any trouble with that sort of thing all season. Other than a thing here or there, we really haven’t had any trouble with that. I don’t know if (TU has) or not.”
The Hurricane, which hadn’t experienced anything this season remotely like what happened Thursday, had at least one player injured in the fight. Safety Kendarin Ray had to be helped off the field, having been hit in the head with a helmet and likely sustaining a concussion.
“I wasn’t in the middle of it,” running back Corey Taylor II said. “Obviously, the No. 1 goal is to keep our guys safe. I hope that was Mississippi State’s goal as well. We got our guys back in the locker room. It was good to see everybody. Hopefully everyone made it out OK.”
TU released a statement later Thursday regarding the incident: “The University of Tulsa is reviewing the conduct that followed today’s bowl game. We take this incident very seriously and will respond appropriately after the review is complete.”